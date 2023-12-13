Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

7 CAPTIVA ROAD Comes to Chapel Off Chapel

Performances run 21 February to 3 March 2024.

Dec. 13, 2023

Working in direct collaboration with renowned American Executive Producer and Writer Andrea Ciannavei (The Sopranos, Mayans M.C, Borgia and upcoming Netflix drama The Corps), Anthropocene Play Company proudly present the world premiere of 7 Captiva Road this coming February. Playing at Melbourne's iconic Chapel Off Chapel, this gripping new production promises to be an electric and compelling offering at the onset of the 2024 Arts Calendar.

An explosive, semi-autobiographical drama about three generations of an Italian-American family preparing for the death of their matriarch, 7 Captiva Road is a riveting tale of generational violence, denial, and abuse. First developed at LAByrinth Theatre Company New York under Artistic Director Philip Seymour Hoffman this landmark season is Anthropocene Play Company's first collaboration with an international playwright, combining the irrefutable talent of the actors from their ensemble with the masterful direction of Cathy Hunt (Little Brother, Big Sister, What Every Girl Should Know, Her Father's Daughter).

Set in New England, 2004, 7 Captiva Road tells the tale of a loud and brash Italian-American family - a group that delight in “breaking each other's balls”. But with the death of their beloved Nonna tensions rise and long held secrets spill out. Some relationships, if they survive, will never be the same.

“This is a slice of life from an area and time we're not super familiar with here in Australia', points out Anthropocene Play Company Artistic Director and Actor Bronwen Coleman.

“Inhabiting this culture - first and second generation Italian-Americans on the East Coast of America - feels really different to anything we've done before as a Company. It's fantastic to be able to bring this to life for Melbourne audiences. Also, to collaborate with an international playwright on the development at Bunjil Place and now the upcoming season, it's a significant and important evolution for us.”

Known for their trademark Method Acting approach to storytelling, 7 Captiva Road includes another significant deviation for Anthropocene Play Company with a guest director at the helm, Cathy Hunt. This appointment sees Artistic Director and award-winning Theatre Director Bronwen Coleman returning to the stage, after a long hiaitus, in the role of Gabriella.

“It feels a rare thing for a director to trust another director with their project, and I'm grateful for that”, explains Director Cathy Hunt.

“We're currently waiting on the next draft of the script from Andrea and the whole process is exciting. She's returning to a form that she's been away from for a while, as she's been writing for television. The perspective of this work is deeply feminist and the way the characters communicate is a shorthand made up of all their embedded experiences of growing up within this flawed family. It makes for powerful storytelling.”

Playing from the 21st of February to the 3rd of March for a limited season, 7 Captiva Road is set to be another stellar offering from the Anthropocene Play Company, who are fast becoming known as a dynamic and impressive voice in the Victorian Arts Landscape. Established in 2018 by Artistic Director Bronwen Coleman and founding members Clare Larman and Pia O'Meadhra, they are a feminist theatre company committed to championing traditionally sidelined artists and creating provocative, engaging theatre around the pressing issues of our time. They are known for past productions Ignis, Uncle Vanya, Cavemxn and Something Unspoken.

This production is proudly presented by the Stonnington Council and Bunjil Place's New Ground Commission Program.

Written by Andrea Ciannavei
Directed by Cathy Hunt
Performed by Mikhaela Ebony, Pia O'Meadhra, Helen Doig, Clare Larman, Bronwen Coleman, Sebastian Gunner and Max Garcia-Underwood
Lighting Design by Sidney Younger
Set Design by Harry Gill
Costume Design by Jessamine Moffat
Produced by Mikhaela Ebony and Bronwen Coleman for the Anthropocene Play Company
Promotional Images by Greg Elms




