10 ACT CABARET Comes to Chapel off Chapel Next Month

The event is on Friday 12 May 2023.

Apr. 17, 2023  
Melbourne's vibrant theatre scene is set to get even more exciting with the launch of 10 Act Cabaret on Friday 12 May at Chapel off Chapel. Through 10 punchy eight-minute cabarets, the new platform will showcase the best local cabaret talent with a line-up that promises to be both diverse and engaging.

Already a success in Brisbane, The Head Bros are bringing the concept to Melbourne for the first time at the iconic Chapel off Chapel.

"We are thrilled to be bringing 10 Act Cabaret to Melbourne audiences, a platform that highlights the current and next generation of cabaret stars," said Liam Head, Artistic Director, The Head Bros. "Our goal through this show is to provide more opportunities for performers to express their creative minds freely and ultimately contribute to a more vibrant and diverse theatre scene."

Featuring a talented cast, 10 Act Cabaret offers a unique blend of music, dance and storytelling that will leave you laughing and crying. From navigating dating apps in your 20s to growing up multi-cultural, this show takes a candid look at the different experiences people have finding where they fit in and what they want in life.

"As a performer myself, I'm passionate about celebrating the power of entertainment to inspire, entertain and connect people, and hope audiences enjoy seeing a fresh new perspective of the world from these performers." said Liam.

The hotly anticipated new show promises to be an unforgettable experience, delivering powerful, funny, and thought-provoking performances.

10 Act Cabaret plays at Chapel off Chapel for one night only on Friday 12 March 2023. Tickets are available at chapeloffchapel.com.au.




