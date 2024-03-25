Flying Fruit Fly Circus is Now on Tour With TEMPO

The tour continues through 4 May 2024.
Australia's National Youth Circus, the Flying Fruit Fly Circus is now on national tour with their latest awe-inspiring extravaganza, Tempo, which began on 17th January 2024.
A highly distinguished musician has arrived to conduct their latest symphony, but the orchestra is nowhere to be found. Fortunately, the Flying Fruit Fly Circus kids are ready to save the day!
Directed by Jake Silvestro with an original score by Ania Reynolds, Tempo features an extraordinary ensemble of young performers aged 12 – 18 years who will flip, juggle, balance and dive their way into audience’s heart.
Shifting between striking aerial acts and highly choreographed acrobatic chaos, Tempo draws heavily on the traditional knockabout humour of the Flying Fruit Fly Circus – a trademark of the company over many years.
Suitable for families of all ages, magic, slapstick, juggling, balancing, acrobatics and aerials tumble in, out and around the concert grand piano.
Performer Emma Giasoumi (14) said, “I am so grateful to be a part of Tempo, I feel like all of our personalities shine through the show. A wise woman said, ‘Go see Tempo!’ So I guess you better go see Tempo!”
Flying Fruit Fly Circus’ Artistic Director, Anni Davey said, “We are so excited to bring Tempo to audiences around Australia. These precociously talented young acrobats are the circus superstars of the future!”
Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo
27 – 28 March 2024
Wagga Wagga Civic Centre
4 – 5 April 2024
Griffith Regional Theatre
9 – 10 April 2024
Orange Civic Theatre
12 April 2024
Riverside Theatres, Sydney
16 – 17 April 2024
The Art House Wyong
19 – 20 April 2024
The Glass House, Port Macquarie
24-26 April 2024
Townsville Civic Theatre
30 April – 1 May 2024
Araluen Arts Centre, Alice Springs
4 May 2024
Videos