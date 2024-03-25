Flying Fruit Fly Circus is Now on Tour With TEMPO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Australia's National Youth Circus, the Flying Fruit Fly Circus is now on national tour with their latest awe-inspiring extravaganza, Tempo, which began on 17th January 2024.

A highly distinguished musician has arrived to conduct their latest symphony, but the orchestra is nowhere to be found. Fortunately, the Flying Fruit Fly Circus kids are ready to save the day!

Directed by Jake Silvestro with an original score by Ania Reynolds, Tempo features an extraordinary ensemble of young performers aged 12 – 18 years who will flip, juggle, balance and dive their way into audience’s heart.

Shifting between striking aerial acts and highly choreographed acrobatic chaos, Tempo draws heavily on the traditional knockabout humour of the Flying Fruit Fly Circus – a trademark of the company over many years.

Suitable for families of all ages, magic, slapstick, juggling, balancing, acrobatics and aerials tumble in, out and around the concert grand piano.

Performer Emma Giasoumi (14) said, “I am so grateful to be a part of Tempo, I feel like all of our personalities shine through the show. A wise woman said, ‘Go see Tempo!’ So I guess you better go see Tempo!”

Flying Fruit Fly Circus’ Artistic Director, Anni Davey said, “We are so excited to bring Tempo to audiences around Australia. These precociously talented young acrobats are the circus superstars of the future!”

Tour Dates

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo

27 – 28 March 2024

Wagga Wagga Civic Centre

4 – 5 April 2024

Griffith Regional Theatre

9 – 10 April 2024

Orange Civic Theatre

12 April 2024

Riverside Theatres, Sydney

16 – 17 April 2024

The Art House Wyong

19 – 20 April 2024

The Glass House, Port Macquarie

24-26 April 2024

Townsville Civic Theatre

30 April – 1 May 2024

Araluen Arts Centre, Alice Springs

4 May 2024