Tickets to go on Sale This Week for WAITRESS at Bass Concert Hall

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Tickets for the upcoming engagement of the 10th Anniversary tour of the hilarious hit Broadway musical WAITRESS will go on sale Friday, July 31. Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, WAITRESS will play Bass Concert Hall for three performances only Oct. 21 to 23.

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

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