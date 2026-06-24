Tickets to THE SOUND OF MUSIC Tour at Houston's Hobby Center to go on Sale This Week
The Sound of Music will play a limited one-week Houston engagement at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, September 29 – October 4, 2026.
Tickets for The Sound of Music North American tour at Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 26 at 10AM. North American tour honors the 65th anniversary of the musical's original stage debut. The Sound of Music will play a limited one-week Houston engagement at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, September 29 – October 4, 2026 as part of the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2026-2027 Season.
Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, the smash-hit musical classic will transport the next generation of theatergoers to the hills of Austria, captivating audiences with its universal themes of love, resilience and the power of music.
The spirited, romantic and beloved story of Maria and the von Trapp family features an unforgettable Tony, GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning Best Score, including legendary favorites “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev'ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and “The Sound of Music.”
The Sound of Music features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp. The 1965 Oscar-winning film recently celebrated its 60th anniversary and continues to be one of the most successful movie musicals of all time.
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