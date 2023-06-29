SMALL STEPS Comes to Hyde Park Theatre in July

Performances run July 21st - August 12th.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Review: NOISES OFF at The Topher at Zach Theatre is BRILLIANT! Photo 1 Review: NOISES OFF at The Topher at Zach Theatre is BRILLIANT!
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 2 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
Review: BIG FISH at Austin Playhouse Photo 3 Review: BIG FISH at Austin Playhouse
Cast Set For World Premiere of JENNA & THE WHALE at Ground Floor Theatre Photo 4 Cast Set For World Premiere of JENNA & THE WHALE at Ground Floor Theatre

SMALL STEPS Comes to Hyde Park Theatre in July

Shrewd Productions will present the first World Premiere of local playwright, Briandaniel Oglesby, with its production of SMALL STEPS at Hyde Park Theatre, with the generous support of Scriptworks.

When Skip Powers realizes that no one will ever love him, he volunteers to go to Mars - and the Principal of NASA says, "Yeah, sure. You'll do." Skip isn’t close to his family, hasn’t had ANY luck with dating, and isn’t interested in participating in the gene pool – making him the perfect candidate for NASA to send millions of miles on a solo mission to Mars from which he will never return.

After disheartening experiences on gay hookup apps, he's more than prepared for training with the Abstinence Coach -- but a little less prepared when the Love of His Life tries to keep him on earth. This play about what it means to attempt to live your life in the pursuit of great things spans a million years and fifty-five million miles.
 

A hilarious and campy, but heatfelt tale, SMALL STEPS deals with the very real themes of isolation and loneliness, and the bravery involved in searching for real connection in our disconnected world.

SMALL STEPS is directed by Braxton Rae, starring Dane Parker as Skip Powers with an ensemble featuring Jen Brown, Trey Deason, Shannon Grounds, and Andy Shaw.  The show boast the talents of Pam Friday as Costume Designer, Patrick Anthony as Lighting Designer, Demetri Bellini as Set Designer, Johann Solo as Sound and Media Designer, and Helen Parish as Props Designer.




RELATED STORIES - Austin

1
Cast Announced For Beyond August Productions GOD OF CARNAGE Photo
Cast Announced For Beyond August Productions' GOD OF CARNAGE

Beyond August productions announces the full cast for GOD OF CARNAGE by Yasmina Reza.

2
Review: KEN LUDWIGS LEADING LADIES at the Palace Playhouse Photo
Review: KEN LUDWIG'S LEADING LADIES at the Palace Playhouse

The production of Ken Ludwig’s Leading Ladies at the Palace Playhouse in Georgetown is an uproariously funny theatrical triumph. With impeccable comedic timing, an exceptional ensemble cast, and top-notch production values, Leading Ladies is a must-see production that will leave you roaring with laughter and applauding with joy.

3
Casts Set for Summer Stock Austin Featuring DANCE HALL: THE MOVIE MUSICAL World Premiere & Photo
Casts Set for Summer Stock Austin Featuring DANCE HALL: THE MOVIE MUSICAL World Premiere & More

Summer Stock Austin has revealed the casts for its 2023 Summer season.

4
Cast Set For World Premiere of JENNA & THE WHALE at Ground Floor Theatre Photo
Cast Set For World Premiere of JENNA & THE WHALE at Ground Floor Theatre

Ground Floor Theatre in collaboration with Broadway United has revealed the cast for Jenna & The Whale by Vanessa Garcia and Jake Cline.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Video
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

Austin SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Willy Wonka The Musical
Bastrop Opera House (9/22-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
The Wimberley Players (9/01-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sunny Days - A Work-in-Progress
The VORTEX (8/17-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Trip to Bountiful
Bastrop Opera House (6/30-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Art of Martyrdom (A Comedy) by Rita Anderson
The VORTEX (6/23-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Spitfire Grill
Austin Playhouse (1/26-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Malum Malus Burlesque: Lammas
The VORTEX (8/03-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wraith Radio
Bottle Alley Theatre Company (6/16-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Every Brilliant Thing
Austin Playhouse (4/26-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lizzie, The Musical
Austin Playhouse (7/14-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You