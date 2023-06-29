SMALL STEPS Comes to Hyde Park Theatre in July

Shrewd Productions will present the first World Premiere of local playwright, Briandaniel Oglesby, with its production of SMALL STEPS at Hyde Park Theatre, with the generous support of Scriptworks.

When Skip Powers realizes that no one will ever love him, he volunteers to go to Mars - and the Principal of NASA says, "Yeah, sure. You'll do." Skip isn’t close to his family, hasn’t had ANY luck with dating, and isn’t interested in participating in the gene pool – making him the perfect candidate for NASA to send millions of miles on a solo mission to Mars from which he will never return.

After disheartening experiences on gay hookup apps, he's more than prepared for training with the Abstinence Coach -- but a little less prepared when the Love of His Life tries to keep him on earth. This play about what it means to attempt to live your life in the pursuit of great things spans a million years and fifty-five million miles.



A hilarious and campy, but heatfelt tale, SMALL STEPS deals with the very real themes of isolation and loneliness, and the bravery involved in searching for real connection in our disconnected world.

SMALL STEPS is directed by Braxton Rae, starring Dane Parker as Skip Powers with an ensemble featuring Jen Brown, Trey Deason, Shannon Grounds, and Andy Shaw. The show boast the talents of Pam Friday as Costume Designer, Patrick Anthony as Lighting Designer, Demetri Bellini as Set Designer, Johann Solo as Sound and Media Designer, and Helen Parish as Props Designer.