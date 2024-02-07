SHAKE IT UP! Fundraising Event Comes to Deaf Austin Theatre This Month

The event will be held on February 25, 2024.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

Deaf Austin Theatre (DAT) will be hosting Shake It Up in support of Off-The-Grid Missions (OTG), the only non-profit disaster-response organization dedicated to providing humanitarian aid for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing communities around the world.

This event by DAT will take place on February 25th, 2024 at the Captain Quackenbush, 5326 Menchaca Road in Austin. A talented line-up, including Fargo and There Will Be Blood's Russell Harvard and New Amsterdam's Sandra Mae Frank, will be joined by other Deaf artists to perform songs, poetry, essays, and choreography with the purpose of illuminating OTG's operations, a cause worth recognizing and supporting especially during these incredibly difficult and dark times.

Since its creation in 2017, DAT has produced a number of award-winning productions such as Next to Normal, The Last Five Years, Cinderella (with ZACH Theater), and The Laramie Project. DAT recognizes the significance of Deaf eco-system by collaborating with Deaf-owned businesses and enhancing community support. 




