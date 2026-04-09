Review: HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at ART At Ground Floor Theatre

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You walk into Ground Floor Theatre and the space doesn’t try to seduce you. It just exists. Raw. Graffiti bleeding across the walls, a chair, a mic. A set, designed by Clinton Williams, that feels assembled out of necessity rather than design, as if the story couldn’t afford to wait for polish. There’s an urgency in the room, something low and insistent that asks you, quietly but firmly, to sit down and listen.

Not an accident. A choice. This is exactly the kind of room where Hedwig and the Angry Inch breathes best.

Since its downtown origins with John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask, the show has always belonged to the in-between. Hedwig, born Hansel in East Germany, undergoes a botched gender confirmation surgery to escape to the West, only to be left with the titular “angry inch” and a life that never quite delivers on its promise. There’s a marriage that dissolves before it has time to mean anything. A lover, Tommy Gnosis, who takes the songs and the spotlight. And underneath it all, that relentless, human ache to feel whole.

But Hedwig doesn’t hand you that story neatly. It comes out sideways. In riffs and rants, in glam rock anthems and sharp, gut-punches of humor. Yitzhak, played here by Sandra Bates, hovers just behind the light, carrying a quiet, simmering heartbreak. Their relationship is messy, codependent, occasionally cruel, and still… there’s something there that refuses to die.

The band doesn’t sit in the background behaving themselves: Andy Heger on keyboard, Gary James on bass, Jared Allison on drums, Jonathan Mitchell on guitar. They push. They provoke. “Tear Me Down,” “Midnight Radio,” they don’t just play them, they tear into them. The sound spills over the edges, a little wild, a little imperfect, exactly right.

And here’s the thing: in Texas right now, that wildness hits differently.

Outside the safety of the theatre, queer expression lives under a microscope. Debated, restricted, politicized until it feels both distant and uncomfortably close. That tension seeps into the room whether invited or not. What unfolds onstage feels less like revival and more like refusal. A rebellion with glitter on its face and teeth underneath.

At the center of this masterpiece stands Evah Destruction, delivering a Hedwig that is equal parts armor and open wound. A true tour de force. She commands the room from the first beat, bending it to her rhythm with a confidence that feels effortless and hard-won. The humor comes fast, self-deprecating, disarming until it suddenly isn’t. The audience laughs, then falters, because the truth underneath lands sharp.

Evah doesn’t smooth Hedwig’s edges. She lets them cut. Transitions snap, almost violently. One moment pure camp, the next painfully exposed. A lyric slices through the noise. A glance lingers too long. And suddenly, you’re not watching a performance, you’re watching someone hold herself together in real time.

The audience meets her there. The reaction is immediate, electric. Applause doesn’t wait for the end of numbers, it erupts mid-moment, as if the crowd understands that what is happening onstage is fleeting and necessary.

The costumes, designed by Brady Faucett, are to die for. They make Hedwig larger than life, unapologetically drag, fully in your face. The wigs are especially worth admiring, and the makeup is spot-on, deliciously precise.

Yes, it’s loud. You won’t catch every word. You’re not meant to. This isn’t about perfect clarity. It’s about impact. It’s about uncomfortable truths and the pain of being human.

This Hedwig doesn’t let you look away long enough to ignore it. It pulls you in.

And what emerges, through the chaos, the humor, and the heartbreak, expertly shaped under the direction of Clinton Williams, is something unmistakable. The message lands loud and clear. These stories, queer stories, trans stories, drag stories, are not fringe. They are not optional. They are human. And in a moment when politics tries to shrink them, regulate them, or push them into silence, Hedwig, and the community it represents, push back simply by existing. By being loud. By being messy. By taking up space.

Theatre will not rewrite laws. But it does something just as powerful. It gathers people in a room and insists they see each other clearly. And once you have truly seen the person behind the performance, it becomes much harder to accept a world that asks them to disappear.

I left the theatre a little shaken. A little fuller. A little more rebellious.

So, I urge you to go see this production. Support LGBTQ voices wherever you can. Support queer artists and theatre in general. Theatre allows artists to tell stories we need to hear. We must make sure they are given the space to be heard.

Or, in the words of Evah Destruction, be kind to one another. This world needs us all.

Duration: 90 minutes

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Text by John Cameron Mitchell

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Trask

Directed by Clinton Willliams

Austin Rainbow Theatre (ART) @ Ground Floor Theatre

979 Springdale Rd #122, Texas 78702

Now playing through April 11th, 2026

Thursdays through Fridays at 8:00 PM

Sundays at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

ASL performance April 10th at 8:00 PM

Note: There are three performers playing Hedwig. See ART website for details.

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