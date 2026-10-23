Review: ESPERANZA at Esperanza Productions At Trinity Players

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Esperanza, a new play written and directed by Rupert Reyes, premiered this October at Trinity Street Players in Austin. Inspired by the separation of immigrant families in the United States, the play explores the challenges faced by undocumented women, whose circumstances can leave them vulnerable to exploitation by those who hold power over their livelihoods and futures.

Mercedes (Idelisse Collazo) arrives in the United States from Mexico, hoping to escape the violence that has affected her family and build a better life. With the help of her cousin Carla (Cherry Mendoza), she finds employment in the home of Lillian (Karina Dominguez) and Rolando (Benjamin G. Bazán), a wealthy couple grieving the loss of their child. What begins as a promising opportunity soon becomes complicated as the couple's personal desires collide with Mercedes' vulnerable circumstances.

Reyes, co-founder of Austin's Teatro Vivo, has created an intimate story that explores motherhood, loss, friendship, and the families we choose along the way. Although immigration provides the backdrop, the play focuses on the relationships between its characters and the difficult choices they face. It also raises an uncomfortable question: How much freedom does someone really have to say no when their livelihood and future depend on the person making the request?

The dialogue moves naturally between English and Spanish, reflecting the characters' backgrounds and everyday interactions. Even those unfamiliar with Spanish will find the story easy to follow, with the context and performances providing all the understanding needed.

The cast of four delivers wonderfully natural performances. Their interactions feel genuine, making the characters and their circumstances believable and relatable. The actors avoid unnecessary dramatics, allowing the story and its emotional moments to speak for themselves.

The audience was clearly invested. Several developments prompted collective gasps, while one moment during the final quarter of the play brought an enthusiastic round of spontaneous applause. When Lillian finally stands up to an outrageous proposition from her husband in defense of Mercedes, we collectively heard "enough is enough"! It was quite a satisfying moment.

The story is somewhat predictable, with certain developments easy to anticipate, but that does not take away from its charm or relevance. The production occasionally slows down during scene transitions, somewhat interrupting the rhythm and emotional tension, but it's nevertheless an enjoyable piece.

Esperanza shines in its simplicity. Reyes does not need an elaborate plot to make his point. Through four characters and their intertwined lives, he reminds us that behind the headlines and political debates surrounding immigration are people trying to find security, happiness, and a place to belong.

Esperanza is a charming, heartfelt, and timely piece of theatre that balances serious subjects with humor and tenderness. Congratulations to Rupert Reyes on a lovely new work. I hope this story enjoys a long life beyond its Austin premiere.

Cherry Mendoza (Carla), Idelisse Collazo (Mercedes), Karina Dominguez (Lillian)

Esperanza

Trinity Street Players

PC: Minerva Villa

Esperanza

Written and Directed by Rupert Reyes

Presented by Esperanza Productions and Trinity Street Players

Now playing through October 24, 2026

Trinity Street Playhouse

4th Floor, First Austin Church, 901 Trinity Street

Austin, TX 78701

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