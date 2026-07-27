Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Musical to Close Soon at City Theatre Austin
City Theatre Austin stages the production at Genesis Creative Collective as part of its 20th anniversary season.
City Theatre Austin will continue its 20th Anniversary Summer Season with a production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, running through August 9 at Genesis Creative Collective. Check out photos of the production.
The production reimagines Shakespeare's comedy as a musical, incorporating contemporary songs alongside the original text. The creative team describes the production as blending Shakespeare's story with music, featuring fairies, lovers, and the Mechanicals in a theatrical celebration of performance.
Performances run Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. at Genesis Creative Collective, located at 1507 Wilshire Blvd. in Austin, Texas.
Tickets range from $20–$35, with discounts available for groups, seniors, and students.
For tickets and additional information, visit City Theatre Austin's website or call 512-470-1100.
Photo Credit: Adam Adolfo
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
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