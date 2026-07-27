Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Musical to Close Soon at City Theatre Austin

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City Theatre Austin will continue its 20th Anniversary Summer Season with a production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, running through August 9 at Genesis Creative Collective. Check out photos of the production.

The production reimagines Shakespeare's comedy as a musical, incorporating contemporary songs alongside the original text. The creative team describes the production as blending Shakespeare's story with music, featuring fairies, lovers, and the Mechanicals in a theatrical celebration of performance.

Performances run Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. at Genesis Creative Collective, located at 1507 Wilshire Blvd. in Austin, Texas.

Tickets range from $20–$35, with discounts available for groups, seniors, and students.

For tickets and additional information, visit City Theatre Austin's website or call 512-470-1100.

Photo Credit: Adam Adolfo



A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

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