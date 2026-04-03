LITTLE WOMEN Will Come to The Mary Moody Northen Theatre This Month

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The Mary Moody Northen Theatre (MMNT) at St. Edward's University will conclude its 53rd season with Little Women, Kate Hamill's vibrant and theatrical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's beloved novel. One of the most produced playwrights in America today, Hamill's version transforms the classic novel into a fast-paced, contemporary theatrical experience filled with humor, imagination, and heart. Directed by Emily Green, the production runs April 16 - 26, 2026, at MMNT on the St. Edward's University campus.

Full of wit, warmth, and modern theatrical energy, Hamill's adaptation celebrates the enduring story of the March sisters, Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, as they navigate family, ambition, love, and the challenges of growing up during the Civil War. Bold, playful, and deeply heartfelt, this contemporary take on a literary classic highlights the individuality and resilience of each sister while reminding audiences that life is always richer when shared with those we love.

Director Emily Green brings this joyful adaptation to life alongside a dynamic creative team and a cast that includes professional guest artists Megan Richards and Victor Santos working alongside students from the St. Edward's Department of Performing Arts.

The creative team includes Desiderio Roybal (Scenic Design), Aaron Kubacak (Costume Design), Kathryn Eader (Lighting Design), Lowell Bartholomee (Sound Design), Liz Tyson (Properties Design), Wendy Sanders (Hair and Makeup Design), and Robert Tolaro (Production Stage Manager).