KMFA to Host 6th Annual Austin Arts Mixer With 3-Dozen Groups

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Continuing a tradition of celebrating Austin arts, creativity, and community, KMFA Classical 89.5 (KMFA) and the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce will present the 6th Annual Austin Arts Mixer on August 13, 2026 at KMFA Free of charge and open to all ages.

Designed especially for arts lovers as well as those just curious about the arts in Austin. This community mixer features more than 3-dozen arts organizations on hand to share information about their organization, upcoming shows, projects and their 2026-2027 season.

Complimentary bites from Alfred's Catering and beverages by Deep Eddy Vodka, Milam & Green Whiskey, WildGins, Twin Liquors and High Sign Brewing provided. Door prizes will be available from participating partners. Attendees have the chance to win free tickets, prize packs, and more.

The sixth annual Austin Arts Mixer, presented by KMFA and the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Thursday, August 13, 2026, from 5 to 7 p.m. at KMFA, 41 Navasota Street, Austin, TX 78702. Admission is free with RSVP at kmfa.org/artsmixer.

Participating arts organizations (subject to change) include aGLIFF, Armstrong Music Community School, Austin Asian American Film Festival, Austin Cantorum, Austin Chamber Music Center, Austin Civic Orchestra, Austin Opera, Austin Playhouse, Austin Pride, Austin Rainbow Theatre, Beerthoven, Inc., Broad Theater, Central Texas Philharmonic, Chorus Austin, Cine Las Americas, Conspirare, Deaf Austin Theatre, Ground Floor Theatre, Indie Meme, Inversion Ensemble, Jarrott Productions, Landmarks, Long Center, Neill-Cochran House Museum, Penfold Theatre Company, Regian Entertainment, Studio A, Texas Performing Arts, The Archive Theatre, The Filigree Theatre, Tinsel Singers, UMLAUF Sculpture Garden, Waterloo Greenway Conservatory, and Zach Theater. General admission tickets are free; advance reservations are highly encouraged. RSVP at kmfa.org/artsmixer.

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