Hobby Center to Offer BOGO Tickets for Houston Theater Week 2026

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The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts will include 21 shows as part of Houston Theater Week 2026. The fifth annual Houston Theater Week, which offers exclusive discounts for performances in the 2026-2027 season, will kick off Aug. 24-30, 2026.

The week-long promotion was created by Houston First Corporation in collaboration with professional performing arts organizations to raise awareness and generate excitement for Houston's arts community.

This year brings together 21 professional performing arts groups, offering nearly 400 performances and providing consumers with a Buy One, Get One Free offer to some of the best live performances in the city using the code HTW26. Visit TheHobbyCenter.org and HoustonTheaterWeek.com for more information.

During Houston Theater Week, audiences can take advantage of special offers on performances across the Hobby Center's presented programming. Offerings include Beyond Broadway, which brings celebrated Broadway artists to Houston for exclusive concert engagements; Live at the Founders Club, an intimate cabaret-style series featuring acclaimed musicians and storytellers; Houston Is Inspired, a series that champions Houston-based artists and original works; and Sensory Inclusive performances that create a more welcoming performing arts experience for individuals with sensory sensitivities and their families. These programs reflect the Hobby Center's expanding artistic vision, bringing audiences the best of Houston, the country, and the world.

The initiative helps introduce new audiences to the performing arts while providing greater access to the productions, artists and experiences that make Houston's arts community one of the nation's most dynamic.

Houston Theater Week offers also include performances by the Hobby Center's Houston Arts Partners—local nonprofit arts organizations committed to presenting performances at the Hobby Center each year, reflecting the vibrancy and diversity of Houston's cultural identity.

2026-2027 PERFORMANCES AT THE HOBBY CENTER INCLUDED IN HOUSTON THEATER WEEK:

Hobby Center Presents Beyond Broadway: Tituss Burgess in Concert | October 24 & 25

Hobby Center Presents Live at the Founders Club: Surrender: The Timeless Experience of the Music of India with Falu and Her Band | October 29 & 30

Hobby Center Presents: Choir! Choir! Choir! | November 20

Hobby Center Presents Houston Is Inspired: Jalen Baker | Repaved | December 4

Hobby Center and Jazz Houston Present: Jazz Houston's Bayou City-Crescent City Christmas | December 12

Hobby Center Presents: Cavanaugh Christmas | December 18

Hobby Center Presents: Hallmark(ish) | December 20

Apollo Chamber Players: Apollo Tranquility | October 3

Ars Lyrica: Haunted Spirits | October 31

Houston Contemporary Dance Company: Fall Collection | November 7

Ars Lyrica: Viennese Dreamers | January 15

Hobby Center Presents Beyond Broadway: An Evening with Audra McDonald | January 16

Hobby Center Presents Sensory Inclusive Series: Don't Worry Willy with The Ensemble Theatre| January 30

Hobby Center Presents Live at the Founders Club: Bria Skonberg | February 18 & 19

Hobby Center Presents Sensory Inclusive Series: Switcheroo at the Houston Zoo! with Houston Contemporary Dance Company | February 20

Hobby Center Presents Houston Is Inspired: Musiqa | Looking Back, Looking Forward | March 19

Hobby Center Presents Beyond Broadway: Broadway, My Way with Norbert Leo Butz | March 20

Hobby Center Presents Live at the Founders Club: New York State of Mind with Ben Chavez | March 25 & 26

Hobby Center Presents Houston Is Inspired: Harrison Guy featuring Urban Souls Dance Company | Gentrified: Where have all the porches gone? | April 24

Houston Contemporary Dance Company: Rejuvenate| May 1

Houston Contemporary Dance Company: HTX Contemporary Dance Fest | June 3 & 4

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