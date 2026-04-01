Free Shakespeare At Zilker Park To Feature MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Austin Shakespeare will bring William Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to Zilker Hillside Theatre for a free run May 7–24, 2026, with performances Thursdays through Sundays at 8 p.m. Admission is free, although donations will be accepted.

This production reimagines Shakespeare's beloved comedy in 1950s Italy, drawing inspiration from the cinematic world of Federico Fellini — a world of sun-drenched piazzas, effortless style, and the gorgeous, aching gap between how we present ourselves and who we actually are. Lively music and song are woven throughout, evoking the irresistible soundtrack of Italian life and giving the production a warmth and rhythm that feels as natural under the open sky as the scheming and sparring at its heart. In this Messina, appearances are everything, gossip is currency, and falling in love is the one thing no self-respecting person will admit to wanting.

Sharp-tongued Beatrice and sworn bachelor Benedick spend most of the play loudly insisting they would rather do anything than fall in love — which fools absolutely no one. Around them, the considerably less self-aware romance of Hero and Claudio lurches toward catastrophe with the help of a villain, a case of mistaken identity, and the most gloriously comic police force in the Shakespeare canon. The result is the Bard at his most irresistible: a comedy of wit, pride, scheming and the thoroughly humbling power of love.

“Much Ado About Nothing is the ultimate play for Zilker Hillside Theatre,” said Ann Ciccolella, Austin Shakespeare's artistic director. “Setting it in Fellini's Italy gives us a world that's simultaneously glamorous and absurd. There's something captivating about watching Beatrice and Benedick spar under an Austin spring night with that whole mid-century Italian world shimmering around them. It's Shakespeare at his most approachable, and Zilker is the perfect place to share it.”

Audiences are encouraged to bring a blanket, pack a picnic and settle in for an evening under the stars. Much Ado About Nothing is suitable for all ages and requires no prior Shakespeare.

Leading the cast are Kate Glasheen as Beatrice and Nick Lawson as Benedick — a pairing with particular resonance, as both teach at Texas State University's acclaimed theatre program. Both performers are members of Actors' Equity Association. They are joined by a roster of additional Austin Shakespeare veterans: Beau Paul as Leonato, Gina Houston as Ursula, Laura D'Eramo as Margaret, Chuck Winkler as Don Pedro, Michael Morse as Don John, A.Y. Oza as Claudio, Meredith O'Brien as Dogberry, and Christa Sablic as Oatcake. New to the Austin Shakespeare company are Rebekah Grace Mason as Hero, Jordan T. Maxwell as Antonio, Spencer Spinola as Conrade, Grant Wilson as Borachio, Liz Zimmerman as Verges, Nicole Perez as Seacole, Gavin Garrett as Friar Francis/Messenger, and Noah Polley as Sexton/Balthazar.

Scenic design is by Evonne Griffin, with costumes by Cecelia Gay, lighting by Patrick W, Anthony, props by Stephanie Schmid, and choreography by Toni Bravo.