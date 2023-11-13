Cast for World Premiere of JACK & AIDEN at Ground Floor Theatre

Ground Floor Theatre has revealed the cast for the world premiere of the new musical Jack & Aiden with book by Lane Michael Stanley and music and lyrics by Tova Katz with direction by Trace Turner and musical direction by Trey Shonkwiler. Jack & Aiden plays November 30 – December 16, 2023 at Ground Floor Theatre. Tickets on sale now at groundfloortheatre.org/jack.

Commissioned by Ground Floor Theatre as part of their commitment to developing new, groundbreaking, and thought-provoking work, Jack & Aidenunderwent an intensive 29-hour workshop in September culminating with an invite only reading.

"As a born and raised Austinite, I could not be more thrilled to make my GFT debut helping to craft and tell this uniquely queer story in a musical world premiere," said director Trace Turner. "I’m beyond lucky to be a part of such a talented cohort of artists, particularly Lane Michael Stanley and Tova Katz, who have been creating this wonderfully gay musical over the last two years. It was thrilling we were given the opportunity to present the piece publicly this past September with our actors, Laura Leo Kelly and Justin P. Lopez, officially living in these roles. To our delight, our audience was absolutely smitten with both Jack and Aiden and the piece as a whole. That's when it became clear to me that we have something really special here. We can't wait for Austin, and the world, to experience the full magic of this new work."

“When the decision was made to commission a work as our musical offering this season, we immediately thought of Lane Michael Stanley,” said co-artistic director Lisa Scheps. “He wrote the highly moving rain falls special on me, so it felt natural to give his voice the opportunity to be heard again through this commission.”

The cast is comprised of Justin P. Lopez as Jack and Laura Leo Kelly as Aiden.

With direction by Trace Turner and musical direction by Trey Shonkwiler, the production team includes scenic design by Gary Thornsberry, lighting design by Patrick Anthony, costume design by Aaron Kubacak, prop design by Liz Tyson, video design by Micah Mabey, video programming by Zac Crofford, intimacy director Andy Grapko, orchestrations by Julie Richardson, graphic design by Erica Moreno, with Nathaniel Williams as technical director andKelsey Moringy as Production Stage Manager.

Jack & Aiden | November 30 – December 16, 2023

WORLD PREMIERE

Book by Lane Michael Stanley | Music & Lyrics by Tova Katz | Additional Lyrics by Lane Michael Stanley | Directed by Trace Turner | Musical Direction byTrey Shonkwiler

Scenic Design by Gary Thornsberry | Lighting Design by Patrick Anthony | Costume Design by Aaron Kubacak | Properties Design by Liz Tyson | Video Design Micah Mabey | Video Programming by Zac Crofford | Intimacy Coordinator Andy Grapko | Orchestrations by Julie Richardson | Production Stage Manager Kelsey Moringy

groundfloortheatre.org/jack

When Aiden first meets Jack, it’s through the transactional world of gay male hookup apps– Aiden’s first exploration since transitioning. But as the two spend more time together, things get complicated - they must navigate their grief, recovery and trauma and find out if they can hold one another’s human messiness.Jack & Aiden asks what it takes to open ourselves up to the profound joy and pain that come with truly being known.

Age Recommendation: 18 and up for brief nudity, depictions of sex, and the subjects of addiction and recovery.

Performances are November 30 – December 16, 2023 at Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale Road, Suite 122, Austin, TX at the corner of Springdale and Airport. Performances are Thursday through Saturday nights at 8:00PM and Sundays at 5:00PM. The “First Friday” performance on December 1 includes a reception. Streaming performances will be available December 14 & 15. Ground Floor Theatre believes in “theatre for everyone” regardless of ability to pay, so tickets are always Pay What You Can. Suggested ticket prices are $30 for general admission and $45 for VIP. VIP seating includes a reserved seat, a glass of bubbly and the assurance of helping GFT keep the Pay What You Can policy. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at groundfloortheatre.org/jack.