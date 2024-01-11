Cast Set For World Premiere of ALWAYS A BOY at Ground Floor Theatre

Ground Floor Theatre (GFT) has announced casting for the world premiere of Always A Boy written by Jo Ivester and Jeremy Ivester and directed by Ground Floor Theatre Co-Artistic Director Lisa Scheps. Always A Boy plays February 15 – March 2, 2024 at Ground Floor Theatre. Tickets on sale now at groundfloortheatre.org/boy.

Inspired by the bestselling 2020 memoir “Never a Girl, Always a Boy” by award-winning author Jo Ivester, this new work tells a family's journey and a coming-out story with humor and warmth. Honest and hard-hitting, Always A Boy shares the tough moments as well as the joyful ones with a story of acceptance in a family that always knew how to love, but needed to learn how to accept.

Before making its world premiere at Ground Floor Theatre, Always a Boy had a recent industry presentation on October 13, 2023 in New York City under the direction of Tony-Award winning producer JJ Maley (A Strange Loop), with dramaturg and creative consultant Mika Kauffman.

“Words cannot express the feeling of seeing our play – inspired by our family's real-life journey – premiere at Ground Floor Theatre. My hope is that through sharing our story, my son Jeremy and I can contribute to the growing awareness of what it means to be Trans,” said author and playwright Jo Ivester.

"Storytelling is a powerful way to combat prejudice. About a Boy is an adaptation of my story and transition,” said playwright Jeremy Ivester. “It's easy to dehumanize and hate what you don't understand, and my hope is that the play shows just how human I am -- that we are just people and therefore deserving of love and respect and the ability to exist in this world."

The cast includes Jeremy Ivester as Joshua, Laura Leo Kelly as College Joshua, Kaden Ono as Young Joshua, Molly Fonseca as Rachel, Nathan Jerkins as Richard, Max Green as Seth, Chelsea Corwin as Becca, and Trace Turner as Tucker.

With direction by Lisa Scheps, the production team includes assistant director Jane Johnson, scenic design by CB Feller, lighting design by Jacqueline Sindelar, costume design by Jana Zek, prop design and set dressing by Liz Tyson, intimacy director Andy Grapko, technical direction by Demitri Bellini, graphic design by Kairos Looney with Maxine Dillon as Production Stage Manager.