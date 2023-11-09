Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Cast Set For UNA NOCHE BUENA at ZACH Theatre

Performances are December 9 and 16, 2023 at 11am.

Nov. 09, 2023

Casting has been announced for Una Noche Buena, as part of ZACH Theatre’s Family Series, a new multicultural holiday production to delight all ages. Soon to be a holiday favorite for the entire family, this newest seasonal creation will play two public performances on December 9 and 16.

Co-Directed by Nat Miller and Michelle Gomez, this world premiere is written by Jesus Valles with music and lyrics by Paul Sanchez. In addition to two public performances, Una Noche Buena will play weekdays, December 1–15 for almost 100 schools across Central Texas.

"ZACH's family series has had a long history and commitment to bilingual programming and telling stories that represent the many Latinx students who come see our shows, said Co-Director and ZACH Director of Youth Programming, Nat Miller. “Last year I was at Wooten Elementary and saw a wall display about Las Posadas that focused on what the holidays meant to the students and their families. I realized how important it would be for us to develop a holiday show around this event, especially one we can bring back in the future like we do for Holiday Heroes and A Christmas Carol. I am very proud to collaborate with this excellent creative team to explore themes of the holidays and family that over 7,000 students will come see."

Playing multiple roles, the cast of three is MICHAEL GALVAN as Actor 1, KENNEDY THOMPSON as Actor 2, and Paul Sanchez as Actor 3.

Co-Director Michelle Gomez added, "I am honored to be part of a team dedicated to bringing Latinx stories to the stage. As a Mexican American woman, I spent my winters with my family in border towns of Mexico attending Tamalada(s) with mi abuelita and mi madre, singing the songs con mi papa y mis tios, breaking piñatas, opening presents on Christmas Eve versus Christmas day. It's exciting to share these stories and this vibrant culture on the stage of ZACH Theatre. I look forward to being involved with more bilingual work going forward."

Una Noche Buena is written by JESUS VALLES with music and lyrics by Paul Sanchez. Co-directed by NAT MILLER and Michelle Gomez, additional production team includes CHASE BREWER as properties designer, LUIS ORDAZ GUTIERREZ as costume designer, JACOB ZAMARRIPA as lighting designer, PETE MARTINEZ as sound designer, and GABBY CARNEY as stage manager.

Special Events in celebration of Una Noche Buena:

  • Pay What You Will Week – Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11am
  • Press & Opening Night – Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11am; Press may RSVP to nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com
  • ASL Performance – Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11am





