Austin Symphony Orchestra to Open Season With BRAHMS & THE NORDIC MASTERPIECE

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The Austin Symphony Orchestra will open its 2026-2027 season with BRAHMS & THE NORDIC MASTERPIECE, featuring violinist Geneva Lewis. The performances mark the beginning of conductor Peter Bay's final season with the Austin Symphony Orchestra.

The program includes Geneva Lewis performing Brahms' Violin Concerto, along with Sibelius' Fifth Symphony. Performances take place Friday, September 11 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 13 at 2:00 p.m. at The Long Center's Dell Hall.

Tickets are available at https://my.austinsymphony.org/overview/1225.

Upcoming Performances

BUTLER POPS SERIES: On October 16 & 17, the 1989 film Batman will be screened with Danny Elfman's score performed live by the Austin Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are available at https://my.austinsymphony.org/overview/1233.

SPECIAL EVENT: Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf will be performed on Sunday, October 18, featuring pre-concert activities. Tickets are available at https://my.austinsymphony.org/1238/1274.

MASTERWORKS SERIES: Jamie Bernstein, daughter of Leonard Bernstein, will guide a program featuring Bernstein's Trouble in Tahiti alongside music by Strauss, Saint-Saëns, and Mendelssohn, on Friday, October 23 & Sunday, October 25. Tickets are available at https://my.austinsymphony.org/overview/1226.

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