Austin Shakespeare to Present O. HENRY STORIES at Rollins Theatre

Austin Shakespeare is bringing a rollicking new look at one of Austin's famous residents with O. Henry Stories at the Long Center's Rollins Studio Theatre Feb 16-25, 2024. Tickets are available at Click Here.

Known for his surprise twist endings, O. Henry lived in Austin until his mid-30s when the city was lively with turn of the 19th century entertainments.

O. Henry Stories will be spiced by some live lighthearted music of the period as well as tap dance, polka and waltz. The stories were adapted for the stage by Austin Shakespeare Artistic Director Ann Ciccolella. “Will Porter took the name O. Henry when he moved to New York, and he wrote more than 400 stories there that are among the most celebrated ever,” she said. “Bringing his inimitable characters alive on stage is a sheer delight.”

The romantic and colorful stories include Cupid A La Carte, Pimienta Pancakes, Witches' Loaves, The Cop and the Anthem, The Ransom of Red Chief, To Him Who Waits, The Last Leaf, A Retrieved Reformation and The Gift of the Magi.

The actors, who play a range of comic characters from cowboys to conmen, include many who are among the very best to have appeared with the professional company before: Ev Lunning, Tim Blackwood, Sue Breland, Corinna Browning, Andrew Matthews, Chuck Winkler, Maureen Slabaugh and Emily Green. New to the company are Peter Shine, who recently moved from Ireland; and young Lucas Schwartz, age 11.

“The Gift of the Magi” stars Shane Cullum, who appeared previously in Austin Shakespeare's production of The Real Thing; and Courtney Kilmer, in her first appearance with the company.

Boisterous fight choreography will be designed by the award-winning Tobie Minor. Imaginative scenic projections will be supplied by L.B. Bartholomee. Jaunty colorful costumes from the 1880s to 1920s will be designed by Cecilia Gay. Atmospheric lighting by Resident Lighting Designer Patrick W. Anthony.

ABOUT AUSTIN SHAKESPEARE:

Founded in 1984 and the only professional classical theater company in Central Texas, Austin Shakespeare presents theater of the highest quality with an emphasis on the plays of William Shakespeare, staging performances that are fresh, bold, imaginative, thought-provoking and eminently accessible -- connecting the truths of the past with the challenges and possibilities of today. In the fall and spring, Austin Shakespeare also produces plays by Shaw, Schiller, and Stoppard at The Long Center for the Performing Arts Rollins Studio Theatre. Austin Shakespeare's ongoing “Shakespeare Aloud” reading group and “Artist's Way” sessions invite new participants weekly and the company's education program Shakespeare 20/20 sends professional actors into the schools to encourage love of language.

Austin Shakespeare is a proud member of the Austin Creative Alliance.