Austin Playhouse Reveals Cast for THE NORWEGIANS

The production will run September 22– October 15, 2023.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

Austin Playhouse announces the cast for The Norwegians by local playwright C. Denby Swanson and directed by Lara Toner Haddock playing September 22– October 15, 2023. Tickets on sale now at austinplayhouse.com/norwegians.

Originally receiving its world premiere in 2013 at the Drilling Company in New York City, this four-person play has been updated for 2023 from Playwright C. Denby Swanson. The Austin debut of The Norwegians was first produced by Austin Playhouse in 2015.

Casting for The Norwegians includes Austin Playhouse Acting Company members Sarah Zeringue as Olive, Ben Wolfe as Gus, Sarah Fleming Walker as Betty, and Lowell Bartholomee as Tor.

“I am more excited than is Norwegianly appropriate for Austin Playhouse’s second at-bat with my play. During the Great Pandemic Summer of 2020, some people focused on fitness or health. I tried to write more jokes,” said playwright C. Denby Swanson. “So, this new draft of The Norwegians is still that dark comedic take on love, betrayal, and connection, but more efficient and more filled with laughter. The creative team of this production is already a joy before we’ve even started rehearsal. I’m super excited to see them hit it out of the park.”

Directed by Lara Toner Haddock the production team also includes costume design by Glenda Wolfe, lighting design by Mark Novick, set design by Mike Toner, properties design by Sarah Chong Dickey, sound design by Robert S. Fisher, video design by Lowell Bartholomee, with Barry Miller as the Stage Manager.

The performances will take place at Austin Playhouse’s new interim performance space located in the heart of West Campus at 405 West 22nd. Free street parking is available with paid parking conveniently located one block away at the UT Co-Op Parking Garage at 2214 San Antonio.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS: 

THE NORWEGIANS | September 22–October 15, 2023

The Norwegians

by C. Denby Swanson

directed by Lara Toner Haddock

September 22–October 15, 2023

Thurs – Sat at 8:00 p.m. | Sun Oct 1 & 8 at 5:00 p.m. | Sun Sept 24 & Oct 15 at 2:00 p.m.

Austin Playhouse (new West Campus location) | 405 West 22nd | Austin TX 78705

austinplayhouse.com/norwegians

Tickets are $34-38; with Pick-Your-Price Thursdays and Half-Price Student Tickets are available at austinplayhouse.com; group discounts are available for parties of 10+ with a pre-show party reception room available. Group inquiries can be made at boxoffice@playhouse.com

A delightfully dark comedy about women scorned in Minnesota and the really, really nice gangsters—Norwegian hit men—they hire to whack their ex-boyfriends. Austin Playhouse produced the Austin premiere of The Norwegians by local playwright C. Denby Swanson in 2015. We’re thrilled to bring back Tor, Gus, Olive, and Betty for another round!  

Age Recommendation: Ages 15 and up. The Norwegians is for adult audiences and contains mature language and themes.

Children under 5 are not permitted.

Subscriptions and Ticketing Information: Tickets are $38-44 with Pick-Your-Price Thursdays and Half-Price Student Tickets. Group discounts are available for parties of 10+ with a pre-show party reception room available. Group inquiries can be made at boxoffice@playhouse.com. Single tickets on sale now ataustinplayhouse.com.

About Austin Playhouse:

Austin Playhouse is a professional theatre in its 23rd season. Currently under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock, and Associate Artistic Directors Ben Wolfe and Sarah Fleming Walker, Austin Playhouse has grown from a three-play season on the campus of Concordia University, to a year-round operation producing a subscription season, theatre for youth productions, and a new play festival. Austin Playhouse plans to build a permanent home for the veteran theatre troupe and all of Austin’s artistic community. For more information visit austinplayhouse.com.
 




