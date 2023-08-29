Austin Playhouse Introduces Exciting New Cabaret Series for the 2023-2024 Season

Austin Playhouse will present a new cabaret series: Playhouse Cabarets. Each weekend musical celebration invites audiences to revel in the joys of the season. Tickets on sale now for the Fall/October cabaret at Click Here.

Accompanied by a live band, Austin Playhouse Company members and other local luminaries will treat guests to a one-of-a-kind evening of musical theatre. From fan favorites to lesser-known gems, each carefully curated cabaret will be filled with unforgettable songs brought to life by Austin’s finest performers.

“We believe audiences will delight in the opportunity to enjoy fine, up close, and personal performances from some of Austin’s best performers. What a thrill to showcase more of our amazing local talent in this way! The Playhouse cabaret series will be a unique opportunity for both new and long-standing Playhouse audiences to enjoy a different experience together; the musical theatre cabaret,” said Associate Artistic Director Sarah Fleming Walker. “Last season, I was so thrilled and honored to bring my album “Eleven O'Clock Number” to the Austin Playhouse stage in time for Valentine’s Day. With the Playhouse Cabarets series, the hope is to bring that same spark of inspiration to other local artists and Playhouse company members along with the audiences who come to experience them; as well as a whole lot of seasonal fun and intrigue!”

PLAYHOUSE CABARET SERIES

October 20-22, 2023 | Fall Cabaret

Celebrate the Spooky Season with everyone’s favorite vamps and vixens! A little murder, a little mayhem, and lots of great music to get into the Halloween spirit!

January 12-14, 2024 | Winter Cabaret

Light the fire, grab a mug of hot cocoa, and snuggle up to a cozy evening of songs from lesser-known musicals that will warm the heart. Inspired by the gorgeous music of The Spitfire Grill, audiences will be introduced to new songs that will become forever favorites.

May 10-12, 2024 | Spring Cabaret

Revel in girl power in anticipation of Emma taking the stage this spring! Feminist anthems and powerhouse ballads from female composers are brought to life by fearless divas. Just in time for Mother’s Day!

Each series will have performances on Friday and Saturday at 8 pm with Sunday at 5 pm.

The performances will take place at Austin Playhouse’s new interim performance space located in the heart of West Campus at 405 West 22nd. Free street parking is available with paid parking conveniently located one block away at the UT Co-Op Parking Garage at 2214 San Antonio.

Ticketing Information: Tickets start at $35 for reserved seating and Tables for 4 are $160. Group inquiries can be made at boxoffice@playhouse.com. Tickets are on sale now for the Fall/October series at Click Here.

About Austin Playhouse:

Austin Playhouse is a professional theatre in its 24th season. Currently under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock, and Associate Artistic Directors Ben Wolfe and Sarah Fleming Walker, Austin Playhouse has grown from a three-play season on the campus of Concordia University, to a year-round operation producing a subscription season, theatre for youth productions, and a new play festival. Austin Playhouse plans to build a permanent home for the veteran theatre troupe and all of Austin’s artistic community. For more information visit austinplayhouse.com.



