ABOVE THE FOLD Opens at The Filigree Theatre This Month

The third and final show in The Filigree Theatre’s special Fifth Anniversary Season, “Above the Fold,” written by Julia Zaffarano and directed by Elizabeth V. Newman, will open Thursday, April 18, at the Factory on 5th (located at 3409 E. 5th St., Austin, TX 78702). The production will continue to run through Sunday, April 21, starting at 8 p.m. each night, with a 3 p.m. Sunday matinee. The show will then continue the following Thursday - Sunday at 8 p.m., with the same matinee on Sunday at 3 p.m., until close on April 28. This will be the first showing of Zaffarano’s new work in Austin. Tickets for “Above the Fold'' are now available on The Filigree Theatre website and directly via this link.

Set in 1935, “Above the Fold” follows ambitious young reporter, Dorothy Walton, as she chronicles the real story behind the grand jury investigation of rising star, Evelyn Hoey’s murder, by her lover and Standard Oil heir, Henry Huddleston Rogers III. Squarely at the center of this story are several young women who embody this season’s theme, “The Woman in The Story”: Dorothy, a young journalist, learning the real cost of personal ambition and career advancement; Minnie, the hotel bartender to whom life has given an adult burden and too much responsibility at a young age; and finally, Evelyn Hoey herself, the rising musical theatre and film star whose shocking and mysterious death has propelled us into the narrative of the play. The real Evelyn is lost to the imaginings of journalists who are hungry to sell papers. We only hear her voice as a faint echo, crying out to be heard and for her true story to be told.

“The play has this wonderful flavor and language of the era - the zippy, quick dialogue from the films of the time; ’His Girl Friday’ ‘It Happened One Night’ and ‘The Thin Man,’” said Elizabeth V. Newman, Filigree’s Artistic Director.

“We are immersed in the artifacts and atmosphere of a bygone era: typewriters; printed newspapers; telegrams! At the same time, the characters in the play wrestle the deeper moral questions that ring as true, and are as pressing, today as they were nearly a hundred years ago. What is the responsibility of the press to seek and print the truth? At what cost?”

Following this exciting closing production, The Filigree Theatre will be hosting its annual Gold & Silver Gala on Saturday, May 4, from 7 - 11 p.m. at a private residence in Tarrytown. This year’s Gala will celebrate Filigree’s Fifth Anniversary with a retrospective of Filigree’s first five seasons of critically acclaimed productions and a look ahead to Filigree’s future. The evening will include hors d'oeuvres, champagne, desserts, raffle prizes, a silent auction, live music and a Kendra Scott pop-up store.