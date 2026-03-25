THE WHITE CHIP to be Presented at Savannah Repertory Theatre

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Savannah Repertory Theatre will present The White Chip, a story about resilience, the non-linear path of recovery, and the power of connection. The production runs April 16–26 at Vintage Special Events Center as part of the company's Season of Connection.

The play follows Steven, a successful theatre director whose life begins to unravel as his alcoholism worsens, revealing the complicated and often non-linear journey toward healing. Told with sharp wit, honesty, and emotional depth, The White Chip reminds audiences that connection—to ourselves, to others, and to our stories—is what sustains us through life's most difficult moments.

The Savannah Rep production stars Chad Darnell as Steven, with Rob Lawhon and Casey Bessette portraying the many characters he encounters along the way. Blending memory, storytelling, and direct address, the play moves fluidly through time and perspective as the actors transform into dozens of roles with both humor and heartbreak.

Written by award-winning playwright, director, and arts leader Sean Daniels, The White Chip premiered in Chicago and has since been produced at theatres across the country, becoming one of the most widely produced contemporary plays about addiction and recovery.