Spotlight: LIKE FATHER World Premiere Is Now Playing in Atlanta
Experience the world premiere of Like Father: A New Musical at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, running now throu
Experience the world premiere of Like Father: A New Musical at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, running now through November 15, 2026. TICKETS ON SALE NOW
Like Father is a coming-of-age musical set against America's true-crime obsession. After her father's arrest, seventeen-year-old Chris moves in with her estranged mother, Michelle, and stepfather, Ben. When a hit true-crime podcast exposes their family's disturbing past to the world, they are forced to face the truth of what brought them together, or risk being undone by its consequences.
Driven by a bold, innovative folk-pop score, the musical explores legacy, identity, and the cost of obsession, inspired by the loved ones left in the wake of infamous serial killers and by the true-crime podcast industry's meteoric rise to over 250 million listeners worldwide.
Created by Jacob Ryan Smith and written by Smith and Caroline Pernick, Like Father is directed by Tinashe Kajese-Bolden. The cast features Charity Angél Dawson (& Juliet, Waitress) as Lillian Clarke; Hannah Elless (Bright Star) as Michelle; Benjamin H. Moore (Hell's Kitchen) as Ben; Sophie Pollono (A Walk on the Moon) as Chris; Frankie Rodriguez (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) as Trevor; and Billy Harrigan Tighe (The Heart of Rock and Roll) as John Grady.
Like Father was recently featured in the New York Times fall theatre roundup. According to Secret Atlanta, "There isn't a weak link in the entire ensemble: all of the characters are interesting and complex; nuanced, flawed, and lovable."
Learn more at LikeFatherMusical.com
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