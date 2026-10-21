Spotlight: LIKE FATHER World Premiere Is Now Playing in Atlanta

NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Experience the world premiere of Like Father: A New Musical at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, running now through November 15, 2026. TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Like Father is a coming-of-age musical set against America's true-crime obsession. After her father's arrest, seventeen-year-old Chris moves in with her estranged mother, Michelle, and stepfather, Ben. When a hit true-crime podcast exposes their family's disturbing past to the world, they are forced to face the truth of what brought them together, or risk being undone by its consequences.

Driven by a bold, innovative folk-pop score, the musical explores legacy, identity, and the cost of obsession, inspired by the loved ones left in the wake of infamous serial killers and by the true-crime podcast industry's meteoric rise to over 250 million listeners worldwide.

Created by Jacob Ryan Smith and written by Smith and Caroline Pernick, Like Father is directed by Tinashe Kajese-Bolden. The cast features Charity Angél Dawson (& Juliet, Waitress) as Lillian Clarke; Hannah Elless (Bright Star) as Michelle; Benjamin H. Moore (Hell's Kitchen) as Ben; Sophie Pollono (A Walk on the Moon) as Chris; Frankie Rodriguez (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) as Trevor; and Billy Harrigan Tighe (The Heart of Rock and Roll) as John Grady.

Like Father was recently featured in the New York Times fall theatre roundup. According to Secret Atlanta, "There isn't a weak link in the entire ensemble: all of the characters are interesting and complex; nuanced, flawed, and lovable."

Learn more at LikeFatherMusical.com

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 13 Hrs 58 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone