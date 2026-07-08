Jerome Preston Bates and More to Star in PURPOSE at Alliance Theatre
The cast features Jerome Preston Bates as Solomon Jasper, Veanna Black Morgan Jasper, and more.
The Alliance Theatre has revealed the cast of its upcoming production of PURPOSE. Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Keith Arthur Bolden, PURPOSE runs on The Coca-Cola Stage, August 28 – September 20, 2026. Opening night is Friday, September 4, 2026. This production of PURPOSE is co-produced with McCarter Theatre Center (January 21 – February 13, 2027).
In Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning play, the Jasper family is gathering for a long-overdue reunion. For decades, they’ve been the embodiment of Black political power and public virtue – a dynasty of ministers, activists, and changemakers whose legacy has shaped generations. But when a young outsider arrives with questions no one is prepared to answer, carefully guarded secrets begin to surface. Over the course of one unforgettable evening, old wounds reopen, loyalties are tested, and the truth threatens to upend everything the family has built. At once biting, hilarious, and deeply human, PURPOSE asks what we owe our families, our communities, and ourselves.
The cast of PURPOSE features Jerome Preston Bates (Broadway: Jitney, Netflix: Don’t Ever Wonder) as Solomon Jasper, Veanna Black (True Colors Theatre: Good Bad People, Film: Tyler Perry’s The Six Triple Eight, National Geographic’s Genius) as Morgan Jasper, Donna Biscoe (Lifetime: Drop Dead Diva, TBS: Meet the Browns) as Claudine Jasper, Thomas Neal Antwon Ghant (Alliance Theatre: A Christmas Carol,
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest) as Junior Jasper, Victoria Omoregie (Alliance Theatre: Fat Ham, Bust) as Aziza Houston, and Travis Turner (Alliance Theatre: Seize the King, Goodnight, Tyler) as Nazareth Jasper. Understudies for the production include Robert John Connor, Sheri Gilbert-Wilson, Ashlee Rachel McNeil, Brittani H. Minnieweather, Charlie T. Thomas, and Roderick Whitney, Jr.
The creative team of PURPOSE is led by Director Keith Arthur Bolden and includes Kenny Leon Directing Fellow and Associate Director Denzel Taylor, Scenic Designer Sotirios Livaditis, Costume Designer Shilla Benning, Lighting Designer Ben Rawson, Composer Dwight Andrews, and Sound Designer Rasean Davonté Johnson.
Additional production support includes Stage Manager R. Lamar Williams, Assistant Stage Manager Phoebe Sweatman, Production Management Lead Haylee Scott, and Stage Management Production Assistant Myah Harper.
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2026 Season
Marietta Theatre Company (1/22-8/22)
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Annie the Musical
Marietta Theatre In The Square (7/17-8/02)
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Flippin' Filthy Fairytales
Dad's Garage (6/04-6/26)
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From The Ashes Birth and Rise of Hip Hop
7 stages Theater (8/27-8/30)
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The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center (11/21-11/21)
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Fruit Wine Productions & OBSESSED Present Hokus Pokus Live!
Center Stage Theater (11/02-11/02)
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Men at Work, Toad the wet sprocket
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center (7/21-7/21)
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Back To The Start: A Tribute To Coldplay
Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre (7/25-7/25)
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The Last Gift
CRCA Theatre (11/20-11/22)
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The Philadelphia Story
The Lionheart Theatre Company (9/11-9/27)