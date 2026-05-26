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EXPIRATION DATE to Play Atlanta Fringe Festival This Summer

Adam Friedman and Olive Zhang star in the interactive show at The Supermarket's Blue Venue.

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EXPIRATION DATE to Play Atlanta Fringe Festival This Summer

Atlanta based devising company You Should Feel Bad will present Expiration Date as part of the 2026 Atlanta Fringe Festival! This year, they are working in collaboration with their debut artist-in-residence Wanyu Yang to bring their most interactive and feel good/bad show ever to the Atlanta Fringe for a third year, this time featuring you as the set and background performers! The show will be presented at The Supermarket's Blue Venue from May 28th through June 6th, with tickets available at the door or online.

Expiration Date is an interactive theater show about toxic relationship dynamics and emotional manipulation. Featuring Adam Friedman and Olive Zhang of How the Grinch Reversed Racism fame, audiences will see a couple break up and try to figure out if they can still be friends, all facilitated by a date coupon that lets them enlist the audience to create date environments. Audience members might find themselves making incense smoke with their arms, pinball sounds with their mouths, or even becoming Rodin's famous Thinker on and off stage.

"I'm really proud of the work we've done to make this show fun for audiences while still handling a weighty topic with care," says company co-founder Olive Zhang. "Whether you've ever been in a toxic relationship or not, we wanted to make sure you could enjoy the show."

Performances will run: May 28th at 10:30 pm, May 30th at 7:00 pm, June 2 at 8:45 pm, June 4 at 10:30 pm, June 6 at 3:30 pm.







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