New Musical IN THIS PLACE to be Presented at Orbit Arts Academy

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A deeply moving and innovative new musical drama is set to take the stage this summer. In This Place (formerly titled After Before) will play a limited engagement from July 31 through August 2. Featuring an extraordinary company that bridges the lights of Broadway with the powerhouse talent of the Atlanta theater community, this production promises to be a thrilling, high-concept theatrical event benefiting Orbit Theatrical.

In a small grief support group, eight strangers gather-each carrying stories of love and loss. As they share, clash, and connect, their memories come alive onstage: fellow group members step into the roles of one another's departed loved ones, embodying the past in vivid flashbacks. From raw confrontations to unexpected laughter-and even a night at a drag club-they discover that grief is not an ending but a reshaping of love. Driven by a soulful and vibrant score, In This Place is a musical about healing in community, honoring memory, and realizing that though death can separate us, the love we carry stays for always.

The production boasts a stellar cast, starring acclaimed Broadway veterans Anthony Galde (Wicked, Starlight Express), Cary Tedder (Big Fish, Honeymoon in Vegas), and Kate Fahrner (Wicked, South Pacific). Rounding out this powerhouse ensemble are some of Atlanta's most celebrated talents, including Brad Raymond, Juan Unzueta, Jordan Patrick, Megan Cramer and Tara Venkatramen.

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