 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

New Musical IN THIS PLACE to be Presented at Orbit Arts Academy

Anthony Galde, Cary Tedder, and Kate Fahrner lead the cast at Orbit Arts Academy in Sandy Springs.

By:
New Musical IN THIS PLACE to be Presented at Orbit Arts Academy

A deeply moving and innovative new musical drama is set to take the stage this summer. In This Place (formerly titled After Before) will play a limited engagement from July 31 through August 2. Featuring an extraordinary company that bridges the lights of Broadway with the powerhouse talent of the Atlanta theater community, this production promises to be a thrilling, high-concept theatrical event benefiting Orbit Theatrical.

In a small grief support group, eight strangers gather-each carrying stories of love and loss. As they share, clash, and connect, their memories come alive onstage: fellow group members step into the roles of one another's departed loved ones, embodying the past in vivid flashbacks. From raw confrontations to unexpected laughter-and even a night at a drag club-they discover that grief is not an ending but a reshaping of love. Driven by a soulful and vibrant score, In This Place is a musical about healing in community, honoring memory, and realizing that though death can separate us, the love we carry stays for always.

The production boasts a stellar cast, starring acclaimed Broadway veterans Anthony Galde (Wicked, Starlight Express), Cary Tedder (Big Fish, Honeymoon in Vegas), and Kate Fahrner (Wicked, South Pacific). Rounding out this powerhouse ensemble are some of Atlanta's most celebrated talents, including Brad Raymond, Juan Unzueta, Jordan Patrick, Megan Cramer and Tara Venkatramen.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Orbit Theatrical
Upcoming Shows
In this place- world premier
In this place- world premier
7/31 - 8/2/2026
Don't Miss a Atlanta News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Atlanta SHOWS

2026 Season in Atlanta 2026 Season
Marietta Theatre Company (1/22-8/22)
Bring It On The Musical in Atlanta Bring It On The Musical
School of the Arts Main Stage (7/16-7/19)
Annie the Musical in Atlanta Annie the Musical
Marietta Theatre In The Square (7/17-8/02)
Monty Python Spamalot in Atlanta Monty Python Spamalot
Fox Theatre - Atlanta (7/21-7/26)
Jazz at The Strand: The Music of Dave Brubeck in Atlanta Jazz at The Strand: The Music of Dave Brubeck
Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre (8/02-8/02)
The Wiggles in Atlanta The Wiggles
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center (8/16-8/16)
The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood in Atlanta The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood
The Lionheart Theatre Company (7/16-7/19)
"The Foreigner", a comedy by Larry Shue in Atlanta "The Foreigner", a comedy by Larry Shue
Renegade Theatre Company (7/15-7/18)
The Tight Acquaintances in Atlanta The Tight Acquaintances
Dad's Garage (8/01-9/26)
Midnight in Manhattan in Atlanta Midnight in Manhattan
Midnight in Manhattan (5/06-6/06)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets