iNegro, a rhapsody: The One Man Show Opens at New Ohio Theatre

The solo show iNegro, a rhapsody recently debuted in New York City's New Ohio Theatre. Written and performed by Kareem M. Lucas, the debut probes at life's hardest questions and sheds light on our culture in the most intimate way.

The audience is led to the stage where the curtain is drawn and light music is being played in the background. A large gold frame outlines the stage and there is a sign saying the "exhibition" will start soon.

The curtain is drawn when the show starts and we see Lucas standing in front of a cross with his wrists bound, reminiscent of the Holy Spirit himself. Throughout the 50-minute solo show, Lucas addresses the audience about big topics, which include loneliness, his Blackness (is he not Black enough?), and the misconceptions about a happy future (thanks to Disney and ideas of the church).

The audience, however, rarely responds to Lucas which prompts him to then speak to God, begging for insight into this strange, complicated, and often, very dark world. He asks if there is really anyone out there listening to him (referring both to God and the audience) while wonders aloud about the truth behind everlasting love. Is it real or merely something we were also fed when we were young and impressionable?

Lucas also questions whether there is any purpose to the pain we go through, specifically to those in the Black community. He has a talent for getting us to examine our own lives and allowing the audience, no matter the race or age, to also consider the meaning behind the suffering found in our everyday lives and all over the world.

The show ends with Lucas still standing on the cross with his head down and an exhibition sign placed back in front of him, this time explaining the idea behind the show and presenting the names of those who helped bring it to production. The sign also provides information on how the show should be performed ("on a bare stage" with the performer on the cross "for the entirety of the show") along with the various movements that coincide with bible verses.

In such a short period of time, Lucas reels us in effortlessly. It's not an easy feat that everyone could pull off when standing in one spot for the entire duration of the show. He is calm and confident, curious, and humble. He weaves in humor with hard topics, allowing his voice to be recognized and relatable. His words are poetic and oftentimes, harsh, but always inspiring as he pushes us to want to be better.

iNegro, a rhapsody, runs from April 28 to May 14, 2022, at New Ohio Theatre in New York City.

(Photo courtesy of photographer Russ Rowland)