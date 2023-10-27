dOUbTsWISHes By Keltie Ferris Now Open at Mitchell-Innes & Nash

This fall, Mitchell-Innes & Nash will present its sixth solo exhibition of new work by Keltie Ferris. dOUbTsWISHes, on view from October 26 through December 9, 2023, features approximately ten new large-scale paintings, including a new series of body prints on canvas that are being exhibited for the first time.

Over the past decade Ferris has become known for his unique, visually cacophonous style, in which dynamic layers are built up and removed with hand-held spray guns, palette knives and occasionally stencils and three-dimensional forms. In dOUbTsWISHes, Ferris mines his own visual vocabulary to further his exploration of mark-making, erasure and abstraction.

Viewed together, the works in dOUbTsWISHes evidence a deliberate diversity of approaches: oil stick lines and bursts, spray-painted grids and dots, hand-painted quilts. Ferris deconstructs and reconstructs his own methods of painting, conceptually morphing from large symphonies of marks to smaller ensembles and solos, then back again.

In his ongoing signature series of body prints, Ferris uses his own body like a brush, covering it with natural oils and pigments and pressing it against a surface. New explorations of body prints on view in dOUbTsWISHes include three vibrantly colored versions captured on canvas for the first time, rather than on paper.﻿

Keltie Ferris (b. 1977, Louisville, Kentucky) graduated with a BFA from the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design and an MFA from the Yale School of Art in 2006. Recent solo exhibitions include FEEEEELING at Mitchell-Innes & Nash, New York (2021); *O*P*E*N* at the Speed Museum, Louisville, KY (2018); (F(U(T()U)R)E) at Mitchell-Innes & Nash, New York (2018); MARCH at Mitchell-Innes & Nash, New York (2017); Body Prints and Paintings at the University Art Museum at SUNY Albany, New York (2016); Paintings and Body Prints at Mitchell-Innes & Nash, New York (2015); Keltie Ferris: Doomsday Boogie at the Santa Monica Museum of Art, Los Angeles (2014); Body Prints at Chapter NY, New York (2014); and Man Eaters at the Kemper Museum, Kansas City (2009-10).

His works have been included in group exhibitions at institutions including Saatchi Gallery, London (2014); Contemporary Arts Museum of Houston, Texas (2014); The Academy of Arts and Letters, New York (2014); Brooklyn Museum, New York (2012); the Indianapolis Museum of Contemporary Art, Indianapolis (2010); and The Kitchen, New York (2009). He was awarded the Rosenthal Family Foundation Award in Painting by the Academy of Arts and Letters. He currently lives and works in Brooklyn, New York.

Founded in 1996 by Lucy Mitchell-Innes and David Nash, who previously headed the worldwide Contemporary and Impressionist & Modern Art divisions of Sotheby's, Mitchell-Innes & Nash places exemplary contemporary artists within a historical context revealing a continuity of ideas and aesthetic distinction from the Modern era through the present day. Lucy Mitchell-Innes has served as a member of the selection committee of Art Basel Switzerland and is a former president of the Art Dealers Association of America.

Mitchell-Innes & Nash's renowned exhibition program fosters excellence within artistic practice while forging an informed dialogue between emerging and established internationally recognized artists. From acclaimed surveys of 20th century masters such as Jean Arp, Anthony Caro, Willem De Kooning, Leon Kossoff, Kenneth Noland, Roy Lichtenstein, and Nicolas de Stael, to solo exhibitions of Sarah Braman, Keltie Ferris, Daniel Lefcourt, Eddie Martinez, Pope.L, Martha Rosler, and Jessica Stockholder, Mitchell-Innes & Nash has proven expertise in both advancing the careers of emerging artists and maintaining the superior standard set by established artists.