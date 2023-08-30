Zachary Noah Piser Departs TIANANMEN Musical at Phoenix Theatre Company

Zachary Noah Piser has revealed that he has withdrawn from the previously announced Tiananmen musical, set to play at the Phoenix Theatre Company in October.

As BroadwayWorld originally reported, Piser was set to play the lead (Peiwen) in Tiananmen: A New Musical opening at The Phoenix Theatre Company on October 4th.

The show, which weaves a love story against the backdrop of the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989, has been in development for more than a decade.

Earlier this week, Piser took to Instagram to share a simple statement: "I have withdrawn from the musical Tiananmen." which he signed with his name and dated.

No further information or explanation was given for his withdrawal, but Piser's manager, Dave Brenner, told CNN "there was a creative difference."

However, Wu’er Kaixi, a student leader in the Tiananmen protests who has worked on the musical as a conceiver and creative consultant, believes there is a different reason

“I believe…the reason for his withdrawal is not ‘creative difference,’ rather, simply fear," he told CNN. "He was given pressure by Chinese authorities. After 30 some years of censoring any information about Tiananmen, the Chinese government today is still extremely afraid of mentioning the atrocity they conducted."

It is notable to mention that Piser's departure from the musical comes while he is on a tour of China as part of a concert from Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment. As previously reported, the concert also features Broadway stars Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Keri René Fuller (Six), and Joseph Morales (Hamilton).

The tour began at the Shanghai Grand Theatre for six shows August 23rd-27th, and it will continue on to the Beijing Tianqiao Performing Arts Center August 29th-30th, the Nanjing Lichi Theater September 2nd, the Chengdu City Concert Hall September 6th-7th, and finally ending its tour at the Shanxi Opera House in Xi’an September 9th-10th.

About Tiananmen: A New Musical

China, 1989. Hundreds of thousands of young university students realized the time was now to cry out for democracy and fair treatment for all. A student revolution began, led by a university student and her comrades, resulting in the crackdown known as the Tiananmen Square Massacre. Through the months leading up to the final hours, love was found, friendships torn apart, political figures fell from grace, and the world was transfixed by the universal struggle for freedom. Years later, the sister of the student leader returns to Tiananmen Square to commemorate this brave moment and retell the story in an effort to never forget their sacrifice.

Conceived by Tiananmen Square protest leader, Wu’er Kaixi, Tiananmen: A New Musical is a vital reminder of the fragility of human rights and the importance of bravery and self-determination in the face of totalitarianism.

The musical features Book by Scott Elemgreen with Music + Lyrics by Drew Fornarola, Conceiver + Creative Consultation by Wu'er Kaixi, and is Directed by Darren Lee with Music Director Kevin White.