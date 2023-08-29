Nederlander Will Bring Broadway Concert to China With Jenn Colella, Keri René Fuller, Joseph Morales, and Zachary Piser

Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment is set to present Next Stop Broadway, a five-city concert tour across China featuring some of Broadway’s biggest stars and new Broadway classics.

The concert will feature Jen Colella (Come From Away), Keri René Fuller (Six), Joseph Morales (Hamilton), and Zachary Piser (Dear Evan Hansen).

The tour began at the Shanghai Grand Theatre for six shows August 23rd-27th, and it will continue on to the Beijing Tianqiao Performing Arts Center August 29th-30th, the Nanjing Lichi Theater September 2nd, the Chengdu City Concert Hall September 6th-7th, and finally ending its tour at the Shanxi Opera House in Xi’an September 9th-10th.

“Next Stop Broadway brings some of Broadway’s brightest stars to China,” says Robert Nederlander Jr., Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment President and CEO. “Chinese theatregoers have a rich appreciation for Broadway. We're eager to provide the firsthand experience that has been unavailable for quite some time. With Next Stop Broadway, NWE has assembled a team of top American and Chinese theatre talent to collaborate on a concert event introducing China to Broadway’s 21st Century showstoppers, as performed by the stars who have inspired standing ovations on Broadway in New York City and elsewhere.”

Next Stop Broadway: A Night of New Broadway Classics features music supervision direction by Chris Ranney and China music direction by Yuzhuo Sun; Orchestrations and arrangements by Kim Scharnberg; programming and arrangements by Qixiang (Peter) Tong; lighting design by Joe Doran; projection design by Michael Long; and sound design by Bruce Landon Yauger. Miranda Xu is the Executive Producer; Don Frantz is the Production Executive; and Geoff Cohen is General Manager.

About the Artists

JENN COLELLA originated the role of 'Beverley/Annette and others,' in the Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away which garnered her a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in 2017. Jenn won a Grammy Award for her work on the Dear Evan Hansen cast recording. Her other Broadway credits include If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy. TV credits include “Elementary”, “The Good Wife”, “Madam Secretary” and “Evil”. Jenn Colella is an MFA Acting graduate of UC Irvine. She has taught master classes in acting at Columbia University, NYU, and Julliard. Her upcoming show SUFFS will premiere on Broadway in May 2024. IG: @jenncolella

KERI RENÉ FULLER Broadway: Six ; Jagged Little Pill ; Waitress ; Tour: Cats ; TV: “Law & Order: SVU”. Regional: Murder Ballad; Les Miserables; Lizzie Borden; Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson; Plays: A Midsummer Night’s Dream; Titus Andronicus; All’s Well That Ends Well; Macbeth; As You Like It. New solo EP to be released soon on all streaming platforms! IG: @krfuller13 and @ditta.music

JOSEPH MORALES is honored and thrilled to be making his China concert debut with Here Comes Broadway! Hailing from Wahiawa, Hawaii, Joseph originated the role of Alexander Hamilton in the Broadway National Tour and Chicago Companies of Hamilton. Other select credits include: In The Heights (Usnavi), If/Then starring Idina Menzel, Bombay Dreams and Rock of Ages. TV: Chicago Med (NBC), Colony(USA). IG: @josephamorales

ZACHARY NOAH PISER is a Chinese-American, Jewish actor based in New York City. Zach made history as the first Asian actor to star as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, as well as Boq in Wicked on Broadway. Most recently, he originated the role of Brad in the multi-Tony-nominated Broadway musical, KPOP. Additionally in New York, Zach’s been seen as Tobias in Barrow Street Theatre’s West End transfer of Sweeney Todd Off-Broadway, as well as a soloist at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, MetLife Stadium & more. @zach_piser