Zachary Levi and Cole Sprouse to Star in Music Comedy UNDERCOVER

Zachary Levi and " Cole Sprouse are set to star in Lionsgate's music-driven comedy Undercover, according to Variety.

Levi will play a down-on-his-luck rocker-turned-father, who secretly joins a group of young musicians in a wedding cover band led by Sprouse. When things start looking up for the band, Levi's character gets exposed.

The film will be directed by Steve Pink with Mandeville Films' Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman producing the project. Undercover was written by Amy Talkington, with revisions by Jonathan Igla, Diablo Cody, Chris Hazzard and Michael Fontana. Jonathan Levine serves as executive producer. Alex Young is an executive producer for Mandeville Films.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president Nathan Kahane said, "Like 'School of Rock' and 'Pitch Perfect,' 'Undercover' is a movie that unites audiences with the way the cast interprets and performs familiar songs. Not only is it hilarious and charming, but it's going to be a blast to see personalities like Zachary and Cole own their performances of so many classics."

Levi was nominated for a Tony Award in 2016 for starring in the Broadway musical She Loves Me. He starred alongside Mandy Moore in the Disney's Tangled. Levi also starred on Broadway in First Date, alongside Krysta Rodriguez. He recently played the titular superhero in the film Shazam.

Sprouse currently plays Jughead Jones on The CW's Riverdale. He recently starred in the film Five Feet Apart. As a child, he and his twin brother Dylan starred on the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zach and Cody.

