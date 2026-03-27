Young Gifted And Broadway To Present LET THE SUNSHINE IN Spring Recital At Abyssinian Baptist Church

Young Gifted and Broadway presented its Spring Recital, LET THE SUNSHINE IN, on March 23, 2026 at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem.

The performance featured the YGb# Vocal Performance Choir in an evening of gospel music and musical theatre selections performed by young artists, many of whom have appeared in Broadway productions including MJ The Musical, The Lion King, and GYPSY.

The program opened with a processional performance of “Stand on the Word,” followed by selections including “Inside Out,” “Grateful,” “Melodies from Heaven,” “Revelations 19:1,” and “His Eye Is On The Sparrow,” the latter led by Eric A. Williams. The concert continued after intermission with a sequence of songs centered on themes of sunlight and optimism, including “You Are My Sunshine,” “Walking on Sunshine,” and “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”

Additional highlights included “Tomorrow” from Annie, performed by Camilla Alexander, and “Oh Happy Day,” led by Nia Thompson. The choir also performed a mash-up of “Climb Every Mountain” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” featuring choreography and a vocal performance by Maya Francisco. The evening concluded with “Deliver Me,” with the ensemble performing a final number that brought the audience to its feet.

Audience members described the concert as a strong showcase of young talent, noting the range of familiar repertoire and the ensemble’s performance quality. Choir director Nattalyee Randall was recognized for her work developing the group and supporting individual vocal performance.

Young Gifted and Broadway was founded by Angela Russell to support and connect young performers through masterclasses, performances, and community programming. The YGb# Vocal Performance Choir was formed as part of that initiative and has performed at events including Harlem Week and national broadcasts.