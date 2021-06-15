York Theatre Company Announces Fall 2021 Season Featuring BLUE ROSES and CHEEK TO CHEEK Premieres & More

The York Theatre Company has announced the continuation of its 50th Anniversary Season at its new temporary home at The Theatre at St. Jean's (184 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues). Following a devastating flood due to a water main break in January 2021 at its home at Saint Peter's Church, the company will temporarily relocate to The Theatre at St. Jean's. The Fall 2021 season includes three special one-night-only concert events: The York's 50th Anniversary Concert Celebration; the New York concert premiere of the musical Blue Roses; and the 29th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala - in addition to the premiere Mainstage run of the new musical Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood.

Marking the return to live entertainment and launching its Fall 2021 season, The York will present a one-night only concert, The York's 50th Anniversary Celebration. Join The York when the company concludes its milestone celebration with a special event not to be missed. More details to come soon! ONE NIGHT ONLY, Monday evening, September 20, 2021 at The Theatre at St. Jean's.

Continuing the celebration, and rescheduled from April 2020 due to the pandemic, is a special benefit New York premiere concert performance of the new musical Blue Roses, with book and lyrics by Mimi Turque and music by Nancy Ford, based on The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams. ONE NIGHT ONLY, Monday evening, October 18, 2021 at The Theatre at St. Jean's.

Tennessee Williams' legendary play The Glass Menagerie, marking over 75 years since its Broadway debut, takes on new musical life in the form of Blue Roses. The classic story of a frustrated writer and the memories of his overbearing mother, his troubled sister, and the gentleman caller who will shatter their world is transformed into a haunting new musical from the team of composer Nancy Ford and lyricist and librettist Mimi Turque.

Directed by Austin Pendleton (Fiddler on the Roof) and with music direction by Nancy Ford (I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road), the cast of four will feature Anita Gillette (Moonstruck) as Amanda Wingfield, Piper Goodeve (Anne of Green Gables) as Laura Wingfield, Jeff Kready (Tootsie) as Jim O'Connor, and Howard McGillin (The Phantom of the Opera) as Tom Wingfield. The one-night-only event will begin at 7:00PM and will be followed by a reception.

The premiere of Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, a song and dance celebration featuring the music and lyrics of the legendary Irving Berlin, is the company's first 2021 mainstage production, and is presented in association with Riki Kane Larimer. The show has a book by Barry Kleinbort (13 Things About Ed Carpolotti), music direction by David Hancock Turner (York's Desperate Measures), and is conceived, directed and choreographed by four-time Tony Award nominee Randy Skinner (42nd Street, Dames at Sea, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, and Ain't Broadway Grand). Cast and additional creative team will be announced shortly.

Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood is an all-singing, all-dancing celebration of the most famous songs that Irving Berlin composed for the silver screen. Mr. Berlin understood the impact dance had on the public and his melodies, rhythms, and lyrics reflected his love of that art form. Six spectacular performers will showcase these magnificent songs and will also tell the stories behind the man who made the music that made the movies dance. Four-time Tony nominee Randy Skinner directs and choreographs an evening featuring an array of classic Berlin tunes from such classic films as Top Hat, Alexander's Ragtime Band, Holiday Inn, Easter Parade, White Christmas, and many more!

Performances are set to begin Tuesday, November 23, 2021 for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, January 2, 2022 at The Theatre at St. Jean's. Opening Night is set for Thursday, December 2, 2021.

SAVE THE DATE! In November, The York Theatre Company will honor the award-winning legendary songwriting team of Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire with the 2021 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre at the 29th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala to be held on Monday evening, November 1, 2021 at at The Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street). The VIP Reception will begin at 6:00 p.m. followed by a concert and award ceremony at 8:00 p.m.

The Oscar Hammerstein Award is named in honor of the legendary lyricist and librettist who helped shape American musical theatre through his collaborations with a number of different composers and writers. His contributions to such landmark musicals as Show Boat, Oklahoma!, South Pacific, and Carousel are a legacy for all time. The award was created in 1988 by Janet Hayes Walker, Founding Artistic Director of The York Theatre Company, and is presented with the endorsement of the Hammerstein family and the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization. Its purpose is to recognize significant lifetime achievement in musical theatre and is presented at a gala evening held for the benefit of The York Theatre Company.

Past recipients of the Oscar Hammerstein Award include Stephen Sondheim, Betty Comden & Adolph Green, Harold Prince, Cy Coleman, Charles Strouse, Arthur Laurents, Jerry Herman, Stephen Schwartz, Peter Stone, David Merrick, John Kander & Fred Ebb, Terrence McNally, Cameron Mackintosh, Carol Channing, Tony Walton, Joseph Stein, George S. Irving, Jerry Bock & Sheldon Harnick, Thomas Meehan, Barbara Cook, Paul Gemignani, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Angela Lansbury, Joel Grey, the legendary songwriting team of Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt, Susan Stroman and, most recently, André De Shields.

PLEASE NOTE: Ticketing information for all Fall 2021 events will be announced shortly. For additional information, please visit the website at www.yorktheatre.org.