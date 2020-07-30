YOUNGER Author Pamela Redmond Reveals She Thinks the Show Would Be Great on Broadway

Pamela Redmond, the author of the book on which the TV Land series Younger is based, is opening up on whether or not the show could ever hit the stage. She chatted with The Dipp about the possibility of the show's all-star cast coming to Broadway.

"The way the rights issues work for me, and I think for most people who sell their books to a television show, is that he [Darren Star] and TV Land own everything: the film and television rights to all the characters, plots, situations, title, everything on that side of it," she said.

She then goes on to say, "But I own the book rights - and theatrical rights, as well!"

"I have had interest, actually [from] producers on Broadway," Redmond said. "I think it would be a great Broadway show, when Broadway comes back."

Younger is created by Darren Star and stars two-time Tony® winner Sutton Foster with Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis. The series' passionate fan base has helped the series expand off the TV screen to include the five-star reviewed weekly podcast, Younger Uncovered, a weekly after-show entitled Getting Younger, and the launch of two books from Simon and Schuster entitled, Marriage Vacation and The Miseducation of Henry Cane. Younger also has an extensive global footprint sold across 162 countries and territories worldwide. With the news of a seventh season, Younger will be TV Land's longest running original series.

Younger follows Liza Miller (Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing - while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job. In season six, Kelsey (Duff) is leaning into her new role as publisher at the freshly minted Millennial Print, while Liza and Charles get acclimated to their new normal now that Charles (Hermann) is no longer running the business.

