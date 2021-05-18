World Premiere TEVYE IN NEW YORK! Imagines Life After FIDDLER at The Wallis Center

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is re-opening its doors with the world premiere of Tevye in New York!

Written, co-directed, and performed by Tom Dugan (Jackie Unveiled, Wiesenthal) and co-directed and designed by Michael Vale, this one-man show, based on the beloved characters of Sholem Aleichem, imagines the life of Tevye and his family after the curtain comes down in Fiddler on the Roof.

Set in 1914, the play follows Tevye as he vies for his piece of the American dream, from his journey with his daughters across the Atlantic Ocean, through Ellis Island, past "the big green lady," and into the crowded streets of Manhattan's Lower East Side.

This production of Tevye in New York! launches SUMMER @ THE WALLIS, which celebrates the return of in-person audiences while maintaining a firm commitment to the health and safety of artists, staff, and patrons.

The outdoor performance space has tiered seating and infrastructure to house lighting and sound and accommodates 100 socially distanced audience members each night. Other live programming, performance dates, and ticket information will be announced shortly.

The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes says, "I am very happy that our first live performance in our outdoor theater is Tevye in New York! by Tom Dugan. Tom is part of the Wallis artistic family and has spent time with us as a performer on his production Wiesenthal, and as a writer on our production of Jackie Unveiled. Through Tom's great writing and captivating performances, he continues to explore Sholem Aleichem's most celebrated character, and his journey and life in the lower east side of Manhattan."

Scenic and costume design are by Michael Vale; lighting design is by Elizabeth Harper, and sound design is by Cricket S. Myers.

Tickets for previews (June 23-25) are $60 each; tickets for performances after June 25 are $75 each. For further information and to purchase tickets, please visit TheWallis.org/Tevye.