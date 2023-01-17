Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
World Music Institute to Present Samir LanGus And DJ Omar Aena This Month

World Music Institute takes international music to the clubs with the debut of the LET'S DANCE series, as part of WMI's 2022-23 Season.

Jan. 17, 2023  

World Music Institute's Let's Dance series returns in 2023 with Samir LanGus with DJ Omar Aena at Nublu (151 Avenue C, Manhattan) on January 26th. (Doors and DJ: 8:00 PM | Show: 9:00 PM)

Samir LanGus is a Grammy Award-nominated gnawa musician, born and raised in the city of Ait Melloule, Morocco whose passion for music stems from the variety of street sounds of his home city. Currently based in NYC, LanGus adds his own contemporary spin to the traditional spiritual trance music, mixing jazz instrumentation and North African tradition with New York attitude. Omar Aena is of Iraqi descent and is a DJ, community organizer, and event producer based in NYC. He is the founder of Dance Lab, a Brooklyn-based collective that explores dance as a form of somatic healing. Omar Aena mixes traditional world music and electronic sounds, with a focus on middle-eastern music.

"We are thrilled to bring our audiences out of the theaters and into the dance clubs," says WMI Artistic Director Brice Rosenbloom. "With DJs and live bands playing music from countries including Ghana, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Morocco, Colombia, Botswana and more, we celebrate the diversity of locally-based international artists, and welcome everyone to energize the dance floor. In any language, we say 'let's dance!'"




