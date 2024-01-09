World Music Institute to Present Justin Adams And Mauro Durante at (Le) Poisson Rouge

The event will take place on Thursday, February 15.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date; DVD & Blu-Ray Release Anno Photo 2 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo 3 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date
The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 4 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis

World Music Institute to Present Justin Adams And Mauro Durante at (Le) Poisson Rouge

Join in for an unforgettable evening as the World Music Institute presents Justin Adams and Mauro Durante in a live performance at (le) poisson rouge in Manhattan. 

The event will take place at (le) poisson rouge - 158 Bleecker St. Manhattan on Thursday, February 15. 

7 PM - Doors / 8 PM - Show

$25 - $50 tiered pricing - Membership Benefits Apply

Seated and Standing Show

Justin Adams is a guitarist, producer and composer who has worked with the likes of Robert Plant in the Sensational Space Shifters, Jah Wobble, and Sinead O'Connor. Adams has also produced luminaries such as Malian group Tinariwen, Gambia's Juldeh Camara and, most recently, Puglian ensemble CGS (Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino). His own personal projects have received critical acclaim as well. Ribbons, Adams' solo guitar record, was cited by Songlines Magazine among the top 50 albums of the past decade.

This latest collaboration with Mauro Durante, composer and bandleader of Canzonire Grecanico Salentino, stems from a concert led by Ludovico Einaudi, the legendary Notte de Taranta in Puglia, where the two first played together. Adams and Durante's most recent musical effort Still Moving was recorded straight to tape with no overdubs. The record effortlessly weaves through love songs of southern Italy and rasping blues from North Africa and North America. WMI is excited to present this long-time, collaborative duo in an intimate setting.




RELATED STORIES

1
Miranda, Warren, Moore Join Talkback Series at PURLIE VICTORIOUS Photo
Miranda, Warren, Moore Join Talkback Series at PURLIE VICTORIOUS

A slew of stars are joining the lineup for 'Victorious Talkbacks' the series of post-show events following performances of the Broadway revival of the American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by Ossie Davis starring Leslie Odom, Jr.

2
Photos: Erika Henningsen, Patina Miller & More at the HAZBIN HOTEL Premiere Photo
Photos: Erika Henningsen, Patina Miller & More at the HAZBIN HOTEL Premiere

Check out photos from the Hazbin Hotel premiere red carpet with Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Blake Roman, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Amir Talai, Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jessica Vosk, Patina Miller, Joel Perez, Don Darryl Rivera, Brandon Rogers, Krystina Alabado, Shoba Narayan, and composers Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg.

3
Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More Photo
Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More

Check out photos from the Mean Girls premiere, with Tina Fey, Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’I Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Busy Philipps, Jon Hamm, Mahi Alam, and more. Also joining in on the celebration were original stars Lindsay Lohan, Daniel Franzese, and Rajiv Surendra, along Megan Thee Stallion.

4
Jesse Eisenberg Will Make His Stage Directing Debut Photo
Jesse Eisenberg Will Make His Stage Directing Debut

The 2024 edition of the CHAIN WINTER ONE-ACT FESTIVAL at Chain Theatre in New York City will feature the stage-directorial debut of Jessie Eisenberg and over 60 new plays. Don't miss this exciting event from February 8th to March 3rd.

More Hot Stories For You

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/7/24Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/7/24
Roundabout's 2024-2025 Season Will Include New Orleans-Style PIRATES OF PENZANCE with Ramin Karimloo and David Hyde Pierce, YELLOW FACE Starring Daniel Dae Kim, and MoreRoundabout's 2024-2025 Season Will Include New Orleans-Style PIRATES OF PENZANCE with Ramin Karimloo and David Hyde Pierce, YELLOW FACE Starring Daniel Dae Kim, and More
Ryan McCartan to Host 54 CELEBRATES THE JIMMY AWARDSRyan McCartan to Host 54 CELEBRATES THE JIMMY AWARDS
Concord Theatricals Launches A CHORUS LINE Licensing Competition For Schools In Under-Resourced CommunitiesConcord Theatricals Launches A CHORUS LINE Licensing Competition For Schools In Under-Resourced Communities

Videos

First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

Recommended For You