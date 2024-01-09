World Music Institute to Present Justin Adams And Mauro Durante at (Le) Poisson Rouge

Join in for an unforgettable evening as the World Music Institute presents Justin Adams and Mauro Durante in a live performance at (le) poisson rouge in Manhattan.

The event will take place at (le) poisson rouge - 158 Bleecker St. Manhattan on Thursday, February 15.

7 PM - Doors / 8 PM - Show

$25 - $50 tiered pricing - Membership Benefits Apply

Seated and Standing Show

Justin Adams is a guitarist, producer and composer who has worked with the likes of Robert Plant in the Sensational Space Shifters, Jah Wobble, and Sinead O'Connor. Adams has also produced luminaries such as Malian group Tinariwen, Gambia's Juldeh Camara and, most recently, Puglian ensemble CGS (Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino). His own personal projects have received critical acclaim as well. Ribbons, Adams' solo guitar record, was cited by Songlines Magazine among the top 50 albums of the past decade.

This latest collaboration with Mauro Durante, composer and bandleader of Canzonire Grecanico Salentino, stems from a concert led by Ludovico Einaudi, the legendary Notte de Taranta in Puglia, where the two first played together. Adams and Durante's most recent musical effort Still Moving was recorded straight to tape with no overdubs. The record effortlessly weaves through love songs of southern Italy and rasping blues from North Africa and North America. WMI is excited to present this long-time, collaborative duo in an intimate setting.