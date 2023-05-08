World Music Institute to Present Alam Khan With Manik Khan And Pandit Swapan Chaudhuri

The series presents legends from the two primary forms of Indian classical music.

World Music Institute's MASTERS OF INDIAN MUSIC series will welcome Alam Khan with Manik Khan and Pandit Swapan Chaudhuri. The series presents legends from the two primary forms of Indian classical music: the Northern Indian tradition of Hindustani classical music and the Southern Indian tradition of Carnatic Indian classical music.

Alam Khan and Manik Khan are the sons of the legendary maestro Ustad Ali Akbar Khan whose lives have been steeped in the ancient tradition of North Indian classical music. After performing internationally with his father, Alam established himself in his solo career as the face of a new generation of sarode players. Prior to beginning his formal training in the sarode with his father, Manik initially studied tabla under the tutelage of award-winning tabla master and frequent collaborator with Ali Akbar Khan, Pandit Swapan Chaudhuri, who will join the brothers for this intergenerational celebration of the Hindustani tradition.

Performance Details:

Doors: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM

Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center - 129 West 67th Street, Manhattan

Tickets: $35 / $45 / $55




