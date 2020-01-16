World Music Institute Will Present Lunar New Year Celebration With Zhou Family Band
NYC DEBUT! WMI and Flushing Town Hall co-present this family-friendly afternoon show, which is the NYC debut of the exuberant Zhou Family Bandwho have been performing traditional Chinese music that has been declared a national intangible cultural heritage of China by the Chinese government at weddings, births, and funerals for seven generations.
Co-presented with Flushing Town Hall
Sunday, January 26, 2020 Doors 1:30 pm | Show 2 pm
Flushing Town Hall
137-35 Northern Boulevard, Flushing, Queens
(at the corner of Linden Place)
Tickets: $18 - general admission | $12 for members & students | free for teens (13-19 years old) | General admission seating
