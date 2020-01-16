World Music Institute Will Present Faraj Abyad And His Orchestra -Enta Omri

Take a journey through the golden age of Arabic music (1960-1979) with Faraj Abyad - a singer and musician of Syrian/Aleppian descent. In this concert, Faraj and his orchestra will perform classic repertoire from Syria, Lebanon and Egypt. The concert will include a performance of 'Enta Omri' ('You Are My Life') as well as an original composition by Faraj Abyad (inspired by the golden age of Arabic popular music) to be premiered at this concert. Directed by Layth Sidiq.

Saturday, February 1, 2020, Doors 8 pm | Show 8:30 pm

Symphony Space Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater

2537 Broadway at 95th Street. Manhattan

General admission seating with limited premium front row seating | Tickets: $40 general admission| $60 VIP includes meet & greet and premium seating





