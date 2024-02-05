World Music Institute Unveils 2024 Spring-Summer Season Featuring Caetano Veloso, Emel, Farah Siraj & More

World Music Institute is celebrating 39 years in NYC with with a fresh lineup for 2024. This season's highlights include solo performances from Caetano Veloso, Emel and Farah Siraj, as well as cross cultural collaborations with Ballaké Sissoko and Derek Gripper, and Justin Adams and Mauro Durante.

In May WMI presents Béla Fleck's Rhythm Raga & Rhapsody retrospective at Carnegie Hall; celebrating the music of Fleck's career, including his New York premiere of "Rhapsody in Blue" performed with an orchestra, conducted by Eric Jacobsen. The multi-artist night also features My Bluegrass Heart, tabla master and WMI Honorary Board member Zakir Hussain, pianist Bruce Hornsby, and woodwind player Anat Cohen.

This season's festival highlights include Flamenco Festival New York events featuring Israel Fernández, María José Llergo, and the legendary Tomatito; the Dancing the Godsfestival featuring Rama Vaidyanathan and Kasi Aysola with Raja; and the 25th anniversary of the New York Guitar Festival, featuring Marc Ribot, Leyla McCalla & more, hosted by WNYC's John Schaefer.

See this season's full schedule, with venue, artist, and ticketing info below, or at the WMI website: Click Here