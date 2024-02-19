World Music Institute Reveals 2024 Flamenco Festival NY Events

World Music Institute once again teams up with Flamenco Festival New York in an annual celebration of the unique fusion of tradition and the avant-garde that animates contemporary Spanish flamenco. This 23rd edition of the festival commemorates both the 10th anniversary of the passing of legendary guitarist Paco de Lucía, as well as the 400th anniversary of the death of Spanish musician and poet Vicente Espinel, often credited as the father of the Spanish guitar. This year's festival is the largest and most ambitious edition so far; with a total of 17 companies that will present 24 shows in 12 different venues across New York City.

This year WMI will present three events in March, featuring celebrated guitarist Tomatito at The Town Hall, up-and-coming singer Israel Fernández accompanied by guitarist Diego del Morao at Kaufman Music Center, and critically acclaimed singers María José Llergo and Sandra Carrasco with guitarist David de Arahal at (le) poisson rouge. See the full schedule, with venue, artist, and ticketing info below or at the WMI website. Tickets and information for all of this year's Flamenco Festival New York events are available on the festival's website.

TOMATITO

Origins Series

Friday March 1

The Town Hall

123 W 43d St - Manhattan

7 PM - Doors | 8 PM - Show

Tiered pricing - $35 - $85

Seated

Co-presented with Flamenco Festival New York

The opening night of the annual Flamenco Festival kicks off its celebration of the Spanish guitar with a living legend whom The New York Times hails as "the most eminent guitarist in flamenco": WMI welcomes back Tomatito to New York City with his first show at The Town Hall since 2018. José Fernández Torres, aka Tomatito, is one of Spain's great modern masters of the flamenco guitar. A brilliant innovator and improviser, Tomatito first made his name as a teenage prodigy in 1973, famously discovered by Paco de Lucía and invited to accompany legendary singer Camarón de la Isla at the age of 15. The precocious Roma teen from Almería would go on to have one of the most storied careers in flamenco music, recording four groundbreaking albums in the 1980s alongside de Lucía and El Camarón, and accompanying such flamenco luminaries as Enrique Morente, José Mercé, and Carmen Linares. As a solo artist, Tomatito has released over a dozen albums since his 1987 debut - winning multiple GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY Awards.

ISRAEL FERNÁNDEZ AND DIEGO DEL MORAO

Origins Series

Thursday, March 14

Kaufman Music Center

29 West 67th Street - Manhattan

7 PM - Doors | 8 PM - Show

Tiered Pricing: $45 - $65

Seated Show

Co-presented with Flamenco Festival New York

Israel Fernández is one of the most celebrated young flamenco performers in Spain today, a powerful singer, renowned for infusing the genre with his own unique personality and flair. Born into a Roma family in Toledo, Fernández made his recording debut in 2008 at the age of 18. El País declared him "the voice that sings the present and the future of flamenco". Fernández has released five albums including Amor and Pura Sangre which were nominated for Best Flamenco Album at the Latin GRAMMYS in 2021 and 2023 . More recently, Fernández has worked with Spanish musician/producer El Guincho (ROSALíA, FKA twigs) and guitarist Diego del Morao on a range of single releases such as "La Inocencia"and "En La Feria De La Bamera". WMI welcomes Israel back to NYC after presenting him at Joe's Pub to a sold out audience in 2019. Don't miss the free WMI at Home online session with Israel Fernández and Ned Sublette on Monday, February 19, more info here.

MARÍA JOSÉ LLERGO AND SANDRA CARRASCO

Double Bill

Counterpoint Series

Friday, March 15

(le) poisson rouge

158 Bleecker st - Manhattan

7 PM - Doors | 8 PM - Show

$30 - Advance / $35 Doors

Standing show with limited seating

Co-presented with Flamenco Festival New York

María José Llergo is one of the most exciting new voices in contemporary flamenco music, part of the young generation of singers carrying the music forward in the 21st century. Born in rural Andalucía, Spain's storied birthplace of flamenco, Llergo was raised in a Roma family where she absorbed the tradition firsthand. She attended the Catalonia School of Music (ESMUC), where she studied under José Miguel "Chiqui" Vizcaya - the legendary singer who mentored Rosalía. Llergo's 2020 debut EP, Sanación, was a revelation, and NPR called her 2023 album Ultrabelleza "a perfect intersection of flamenco and contemporary sounds with an unparalleled authenticity." María José Llergo made her US debut in 2023, dazzling audiences at globalFEST at Lincoln Center, and WMI is excited to bring her back to NYC on her first U.S. tour.

Sandra Carrasco is one of the most versatile singers performing the flamenco style today. She has been involved in numerous projects that have greatly influenced her artistic approach and is musically fluent in several genres such as jazz and bossa nova. For her NYC solo debut, Sandra will offer a traditional recital of cante (flamenco singing) accompanied by guitarist David de Arahal. Both artists pay tribute to the inimitable Pepe Marchena with this exciting reinterpretation of his work.

David de Arahal embarked on his musical journey at the age of 10, attending the local music school in his hometown in the province of Seville. He honed his craft under the guidance of such esteemed masters as Manolo Sanlúcar, Víctor Monge Serranito, and Paco Cepero Despite his youth, he is hailed as a virtuoso, garnering praise from the flamenco world. Rafael Riqueni has dubbed him "the future of flamenco guitar," while Miguel Poveda lauds him as "one of the finest of his generation, a young sage". His roster of collaborators is a who's who of flamenco greats, including Pepe de Lucía, Lole Montoya, Miguel Poveda, Estrella Morente, Antonio Canales, and Tomatito.

About Flamenco Festival New York:

Flamenco Festival started its mission in 2001 in New York City, and is now the largest platform for flamenco in the international cultural scene. Founded by Miguel Marín, the Festival has reached an audience of more than 1.6 million people and presented more than 170 companies in 1,350 performances.

Flamenco Festival has brought some of the finest flamenco creations to theaters in 112 cities around the globe, contributing to flamenco becoming an important component of the seasons of the world´s most prestigious theaters, such NY City Center, Carnegie Hall, London Sadler´s Wells, the Arsht Center in Miami, Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, the Boston Opera House, the Sydney Opera House, National Performing Arts Center in Beijing, Stanislavski Theater in Moscow, Bunkamura in Tokyo, and Esplanade in Singapore.