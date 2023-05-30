World Music Institute Presents Kiran Ahluwalia With Yacouba Sissoko

World Music Institute Presents Kiran Ahluwalia with Yacouba Sissoko on June 3.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83 Photo 1 Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83
Video: Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Photo 2 Video: Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Photo 3 Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway
Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Photo 4 Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions

Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions

Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions

World Music Institute Presents Kiran Ahluwalia with Yacouba Sissoko on June 3.

Doors & Dance Workshop : 7 PM  
Show: 8 PM

Flushing Town Hall – 137-35 Northern Boulevard, Queens

Tickets:  $20 advance | $25 day of show

Two-time JUNO (Canadian Grammy Award) winner Kiran Ahluwalia is a modern exponent of the vocal traditions of India and Pakistan, which she honors intensely yet departs from in masterful, personal ways. Kiran's lyrics explore themes as broad as cultural intolerance in a largely immigrant society and as personal as the struggle to fully embrace female desire by throwing away shame. With roots in Sufi, Qawwali, Ghazal, and Punjabi folk, she crafts her own contemporary originals while organically mixing with West African blues and American jazz to create a sound that is immediately welcoming and ultimately universal.

For this Collaborations Series performance, she will be joined by Malian kora master, educator, and longtime WMI friend Yacouba Sissoko. Yacouba was born to a well-known Djeli family in Kita, Mali. For centuries, Djelis have been the musical storytellers, a position that is inherited through a family bloodline. Highly respected within their communities, they are the keepers of the factual history and the fictional fables of past rulers, nobles, social groups and families. The kora, a 21-stringed plucked instrument with a gourd resonator, is the traditional instrument accompanying their songs.

Megha Kalia is a choreographer, dancer, and event planner. Raised in Mumbai, she now draws on her Punjabi heritage to fill the dance floors of New York.

The COLLABORATIONS series presents cross-cultural musical explorations and collaborations. This series often explores the ways in which the music of artists from one culture have influenced the music of another culture, or the music of seemingly widely varying cultures can be strikingly similar or complementary. Co-presented in partnership with the Flushing Town Hall's GLOBAL MASHUP series: Mashing up two cultures on one stage with an open dance floor. Starting with dance lessons, each band plays a set, then the two meet and jam. Bring your dancing shoes!




Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Listen: Julian Lerner Talks OLIVER! and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS Photo
Listen: Julian Lerner Talks OLIVER! and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

This week on the Little Known Facts Podcast, Julian Lerner takes us behind the scenes from audition to performances as The Artful Dodger in the most recent production of Oliver! at City Center with  Benjamin Pajak, Raul Esparza, Lilli Cooper and more. Plus, deep dive into life on the set of The Wonder Years reboot and what he learned from working with Jennifer Garner.

Three-Time Tony Award-Winning Designer Robin Wagner Dies at 89 Photo
Three-Time Tony Award-Winning Designer Robin Wagner Dies at 89

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Robin Wagner, who designed scenery for landmark, critically acclaimed Broadway shows for over 50 years.

Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didnt Get Her Character Photo
Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character

In this video, watch as Tony nominee watch as Ruthie Ann Miles chats more about coming home to Broadway in Sweeney Todd, why this role was so important to her, and so much more.

Video: Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Photo
Video: Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Watch Lillias White talk to Mo Rocca of CBS Sunday Morning about performing in Hadestown, her role models while growing up in Brooklyn, and more!


More Hot Stories For You

SIX to Host Its First-Ever Autism Friendly Performance, Presented by TDFSIX to Host Its First-Ever Autism Friendly Performance, Presented by TDF
Photos: First Look at GREY HOUSE on BroadwayPhotos: First Look at GREY HOUSE on Broadway
Photos: See Shereen Pimentel, Omar Lopez-Cepero & More in All New Images of EVITA at A.R.T.Photos: See Shereen Pimentel, Omar Lopez-Cepero & More in All New Images of EVITA at A.R.T.
Broadway Musicians Oppose HERE LIES LOVE's Use of Recorded TracksBroadway Musicians Oppose HERE LIES LOVE's Use of Recorded Tracks

Videos

Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Video
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award Video
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You