Works & Process to Present Washington National Opera: TURANDOT

The event will take place on February 25, 2024, at the Guggenheim's Peter B. Lewis Theater.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Works & Process presents Washington National Opera: Turandot on Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 7pm at the Guggenheim's Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, NY. Tickets $55 to Choose-What-You-Pay. To purchase tickets, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2288594®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.worksandprocess.org%2Fcalendar%2Fworks-and-process-at-the-guggenheim-turandot?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Turandot is one of Puccini's most fascinating operas. With sumptuous music and eye-popping spectacle, it tells the story of a beautiful, powerful princess and her transformation. It is an opera with many complications, including the fact that Puccini died before he was able to complete it. (Today, it is most often performed with an ending by Franco Alfano.) For Washington National Opera's new production, the company has commissioned a new ending by Grammy Award-winning composer Christopher Tin and playwright and screenwriter Susan Soon He Stanton. It will premiere in May 2024 at the Kennedy Center. Francesca Zambello, Artistic Director of Washington National Opera, will be joined by Soon He Stanton and Tin to discuss the making of a Turandot for our time: a portrait of a strong woman who overcomes a traumatic past, an experience that leads to the fall of tyranny and the rise of democracy. Singers will perform highlights.

Music by Giacomo Puccini and Christopher Tin, Libretto by Giuseppe Adami, Renato Simoni, and Susan Soon He Stanton

ABOUT WORKS & PROCESS

A non-profit without walls, Works & Process champions performing artists and their creative process from studio to stage. THEY platform artists from the world's largest organizations and amplify underrecognized performing arts cultures. They provide rare, longitudinal, and fully-funded creative residencies, and commissioning support. They present at the Guggenheim Museum, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Each summer Works & Process curates and presents free dance programs with City Parks Foundation's SummerStage and NYC Parks.

Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" provides artists multi-week residencies with 24/7 studio availability, on-site housing, health insurance enrollment access, industry-leading fees, and transportation to residency partners spanning counties in New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts.

Stay connected: @worksandprocess




