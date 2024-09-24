Works & Process to Present Commission Preview of MUSIC FROM THE SOLE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



See a Works & Process Commission Preview: Music From The Sole on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 7pm at the Guggenheim's Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, NYC. Tickets start at $15.

Blurring the line between concert, dance, and music performance, Music From The Sole is a tap dance and live music company that celebrates tap's roots in the African diaspora. Led by Brazilian tap dancer and choreographer Leonardo Sandoval and composer and bassist Gregory Richardson, Music From The Sole draws from Afro-Brazilian, jazz, soul, house, rock, and Afro-Cuban styles. See a preview of a new Works & Process commission that culminates a weeklong Works & Process LaunchPAD residency at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park. Richardson and Sandoval will participate in a discussion moderated by Anthony Madonna, the Patti Kenner Director of Learning + New Works at Guild Hall in East Hampton.

Commissioned by Works & Process, this work has been developed in a Works & Process LaunchPAD residency at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park (2024) and the Guild Hall William P. Rayner Artist-in-Residence program.

This new work is a National Performance Network (NPN) Creation & Development Fund Project co-commissioned by Works & Process, Dance Place, Guild Hall, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, the Joyce Theater Foundation, The Yard, and NPN. More information: npnweb.org. Additional support was provided by the Harkness Dance Foundation, a 2023 Alan M. Kriegsman Creative Residency at Dance Place, and as 2023 and 2024 William P. Rayner Artist-in-Residence at Guild Hall.

ABOUT WORKS & PROCESS

A non-profit without walls, Works & Process champions performing artists and their creative process from studio to stage. They platform artists from the world's largest organizations and amplify underrecognized performing arts cultures. They provide rare, longitudinal, and fully-funded creative residencies, and commissioning support. They present at the Guggenheim Museum, Manhattan West, and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Each summer Works & Process curates and presents free dance programs with City Parks Foundation's SummerStage and NYC Parks.

Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" provides artists multi-week residencies with 24/7 studio availability, on-site housing, health insurance enrollment access, industry-leading fees, and transportation to residency partners spanning counties in New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts www.worksandprocess.org/