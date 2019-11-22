Works & Process At The Guggenheim Presents Rotunda Holiday Concert
Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presents the annual Rotunda Holiday Concert with Roomful of Teeth, Caroline Shaw and Tigue on Sunday, December 15 and Monday, December 16 at 7pm.
Celebrate the season with the joyous sounds of holiday music and a new Works & Process commission of Pulitzer Prize winning composer Caroline Shaw. Grammy winning eight-voice ensemble Roomful of Teeth and the three percussionists of Tigue perform as part of this beloved annual tradition in the museum's iconic Frank Lloyd Wright-designed rotunda.
TICKETS & VENUE
Floor seating: $60, $55 Friends of Works & Process and Guggenheim members
Ramp standing: $25, $20 Friends of Works & Process and Guggenheim members
Box Office (212) 423-3575 or worksandprocess.org
Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum
1071 Fifth Avenue, New York
The museum will close at 5:45pm and reopen at 6:45pm for the concert.
Stop by The Wright restaurant before the performance for dinner.
Book a table at: https://www.opentable.com/the-wright.
