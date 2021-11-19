Works & Process At The Guggenheim Presents Miami City Ballet

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, continues its fall 2021 Season with more evening performances in the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Peter B. Lewis Theater this November and December at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128.

Following a spring season featuring robust in-person rotunda performances at a time when theaters remained dark, this fall Works & Process will resume its signature behind the scenes Artist-driven programs, uniquely blending performance highlights with insightful artists discussions all prior to premiere. Tickets on sale now for November and December programs at www.worksandprocess.org.

Works & Process programs will be 60 minutes, ticketed at full capacity, and require everyone to be fully vaccinated. All individuals will be required to wear a face mask at all times. At this time, children under the age of 12, for whom there is currently no available vaccination, will not be permitted to attend.

Miami City Ballet: Claudia Schreier and Durante Verzola Sunday and Monday, November 21 and 22, 7:30pm Preview new work created for Miami City Ballet, prior to its world premiere in Florida in spring 2022. For their new commission, choreographer Claudia Schreier and filmmaker Adam Barish blend ballet with technology to explore a landscape of shifting perspectives. Also presented is a pas de deux by choreographer Durante Verzola that examines and challenges the traditional gendered structure of partner dances, and takes inspiration from the process of creating work virtually during the pandemic.

Verzola is the 2021 Artistic Partnership Initiative Fellow at the New York University Center for Ballet and the Arts, a position for which he was nominated by Miami City Ballet. Linda Murray, Curator, Jerome Robbins Dance Division at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, will moderate a discussion with Barish, Schreier, and Verzola and company dancers will perform highlights of their new work.

With the exception of the Dance Magazine Awards, all programs in the Peter B. Lewis Theater are $25, $15 partial view, available for purchase online only. Rotunda Solstice Concert ticketing $50-$25. House seats may be available for $1,000+ Friends of Works & Process. To purchase house seats, email friends@worksandprocess.org. House seats may be released to the public before performances.

For more information, call 212 758 0024 or visit worksandprocess.org.