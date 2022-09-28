Works & Process At The Guggenheim Presents Dance Theatre Of Harlem: SOUNDS OF HAZEL

Works & Process at the Guggenheim announces Dance Theatre of Harlem: Sounds of Hazel by Tiffany Rea-Fisher. Tickets available now at www.worksandprocess.org.

Dance Theatre of Harlem: Sounds of Hazel

by Tiffany Rea-Fisher

Monday, October 3, 7:30 pm

Tickets $35, Choose-What-You-Pay

Don't miss this first look at excerpts from Sounds of Hazel, choreographer Tiffany Rea-Fisher's new ballet inspired by the life of virtuoso classical and jazz pianist, singer, and civil rights activist Hazel Scott. Learn more about Scott's contributions to United States culture, in particular her journey to becoming the first U.S. woman to host her own TV show and her lifelong fight for social justice, including standing up to the Hollywood studio machine and bravely testifying before the House Un-American Activities Committee. Ahead of the project's world premiere with Washington Performing Arts in fall 2022 and spring 2023 New York premiere at New York City Center, company dancers will perform highlights and Rea-Fisher will discuss her creative process with Francesca Harper.

An independent process-focused non-profit performing arts organization, Works & Process illuminates the artistic process of creators from the world's largest organizations and simultaneously champions artists representing historically underrecognized performing arts cultures by providing rare longitudinal studio-to-stage fully-funded creative residency, commissioning, and presenting support. Works & Process provides audiences with unprecedented access to creative process with programs that blend artist discussions and performance highlights, with the goal of fostering greater understanding and appreciation and broadening representation. This season Works & Process celebrates New York artists, street and social dance, and after four decades at the Guggenheim expands beyond the museum to also present at Gibney Center, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Our ongoing LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" residency program knits together a constellation of 9 residency centers across New York state to support creative process.