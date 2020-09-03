Works & Process At The Guggenheim Announces WPA Virtual Commissions September Premieres

New commissions are posted on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube every Sunday and Monday.

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, is proud to announce September premieres for Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions. New commissions are posted on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube (@worksandprocess) every Sunday and Monday at 7:30 pm.

September 6 Carson Murphy and Nicholas Van Young

September 7 Break for Labor Day

September 13 Ethan Stiefel

September 14 Amy Hall Garner

September 20 Richard Thomas and Philip Fisher

September 21 Anthony Roth Costanzo, Adam Charlap Hyman, Dick Hyman, and

Zack Winokur

September 27 Maxfield Haynes

September 28 Leonardo Sandoval

Since April, in direct response to the pandemic and to financially support artists and nurture their creative processes during these challenging times, Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, has presented Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions.

Through the generosity of the board and donors, over $150,000 in commissioning funds is being granted to over 100 artists to produce new video works while social distancing. Each under five minutes long, these virtual performances spotlight leading creators who have participated in past Works & Process programs.

