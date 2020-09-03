Works & Process At The Guggenheim Announces WPA Virtual Commissions September Premieres
Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, is proud to announce September premieres for Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions. New commissions are posted on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube (@worksandprocess) every Sunday and Monday at 7:30 pm.
September 6 Carson Murphy and Nicholas Van Young
September 7 Break for Labor Day
September 13 Ethan Stiefel
September 14 Amy Hall Garner
September 20 Richard Thomas and Philip Fisher
September 21 Anthony Roth Costanzo, Adam Charlap Hyman, Dick Hyman, and
September 27 Maxfield Haynes
September 28 Leonardo Sandoval
Since April, in direct response to the pandemic and to financially support artists and nurture their creative processes during these challenging times, Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, has presented Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions.
Through the generosity of the board and donors, over $150,000 in commissioning funds is being granted to over 100 artists to produce new video works while social distancing. Each under five minutes long, these virtual performances spotlight leading creators who have participated in past Works & Process programs.
